DIPRA Welcomes Bexley, Ohio, to the Century Club

Cast Iron Water Mains Have Delivered Clean, Safe Drinking Water for At Least Three Generations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) welcomes the city of Bexley, Ohio, to the Century Club, which celebrates the strength and durability of cast iron pipe.

Kyle Sprague- Right of Way Coordinator, Andy Bashore - Service Director and Eric Ash- Water & Sewer Department Supervisor for the City of Bexley (PRNewswire)

"DIPRA is thrilled to welcome the City of Bexley to the Cast Iron Pipe Century Club. While we recognize that this speaks well about the value of iron pipe, it also speaks well of the City of Bexley who made the smart choice and has operated and maintained this pipeline for more than a century," said L. Gregg Horn, DIPRA's Vice President of Technical Resources. "Those pipes have delivered clean, safe drinking water to the city's residents, businesses, schools, and libraries for more than three generations. As the water system ages and needs modern materials, the city has again made the smart choice to invest in new Ductile iron pipe, which is the descendant of cast iron. Ductile iron is stronger, longer lasting, and more durable than other pipe materials used in drinking and wastewater infrastructure."

The Century Club submission for the city is a stretch of 6-inch cast iron pipe laid down in 1916 that is still in use on Bexley Park Road.

"Cast- and Ductile iron pipe is a high-performance pipe, long lasting, and very sustainable," said Eric Ash, Water & Sewer Department Supervisor for the City of Bexley. "We like the lifespan and durability. Cast iron and Ductile iron pipe are exceptional in quality and strength. The pipe is recyclable and sustainable."

The Cast Iron Pipe Century Club was organized in 1947 to publicly recognize water utilities with Cast Iron mains that have provided service for 100 years or more. There are 550 water utilities in the United States and 34 water utilities in Canada that are members of DIPRA's Century Club. Many of these utilities are all still using at least some of the cast iron pipes installed underground more than 100 years ago. DIPRA also sponsors a Sesquicentennial Club of which 25 utilities in the U.S. and four in Canada are known to have enjoyed cast iron pipelines in service for more than 150 years.

DIPRA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)