Gree Recalls 1.56 Million Dehumidifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Reports of At Least 23 Fires

Recall Summary
Name of Product: Dehumidifiers
Hazard: The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.
Consumer Contact: Visit https://global.gree.com/usa/channels/840.html to sign up for the waitlist. You will be contacted in 6-8 weeks with information on how to register for the recall.
Recall Details
Units: About 1.56 million
Description: This recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. The recalled model numbers are listed below.
Kenmore
Model number
Capacity
407.53530310
30-pint
407.53550310
50-pint
407.53570310
70-pint
407.53571310
70-pint
GE
Model number
Capacity
ADEH50LPQ1
50-pint
ADEH50LQQ1
50-pint
ADEH50LRL1
50-pint
ADEL30LRQ1
30-pint
ADEL50LRL1
50-pint
ADEL70LRL1
70-pint
ADER30LPQ1
30-pint
ADER30LQQ1
30-pint
ADER40LPQ1
40-pint
ADER40LQQ1
40-pint
ADER50LPQ1
50-pint
ADER50LQQ1
50-pint
ADER50LRL1
50-pint
ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)
50-pint
ADER65LPQ1
65-pint
ADER65LQQ1
65-pint
ADER70LRL1
70-pint
ADEW30LPQ1
30-pint
ADEW30LQQ1
30-pint
ADEW50LPQ1
50-pint
ADEW50LQQ1
50-pint
ADEW50LRL1
50-pint
ADEW65LPQ1
65-pint
ADEW65LQQ1
65-pint
ADEW70LRL1
70-pint
SoleusAir
Model number
Capacity
GL-DEH-45F-2Q3
45-pint
GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3
70-pint
GL-DEH-70F-2L3
70-pint
GM-DEH-30M-1Q3
30-pint
GM-DEH-45-1Q3
45-pint
GM-DEH-70-1L3
70-pint
SG-DEH-25-4
25-pint
SG-DEH-30E-1Q3
30-pint
SG-DEH-45E-1Q3
45-pint
SG-DEH-70E-1L3
70-pint
SG-DEH-70E-2L3
70-pint
Seabreeze
DH470SB
70-pint
Norpole
NPDH30PG-1
30-pint
The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front, or side of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.
Incidents/Injuries: Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.
Sold At: Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.
Manufacturer: Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai
Distributors: GE Appliances of Louisville, KY; Gree USA Sales Ltd., of City of Industry, Calif.; IRP, of Pineville, N.C.; MC Appliance Corp. of Wood Dale, Ill.; and MJC America Ltd. dba Soleus International Inc., of Walnut, Calif.
Manufactured in: China
