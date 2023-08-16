GoLinks, a Generative AI Platform, Ranks #62 in Software on the 2023 Inc. 5000

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoLinks , a leading knowledge management tool powered by generative AI, ranks No. 62 in Software and No. 478 overall on the 2023 Inc. 5000. This annual list of the fastest-growing private companies is a prestigious ranking that provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in America. Also ranking as a 2023 Inc. Best Workplace, this is the second award from Inc. that GoLinks has received this year.

GoLinks Logo (PRNewswire)

Our goal is to bring our productivity tools to every other company out there, and GoLinks is just the beginning.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. As one of the top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 list, GoLinks will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine. To learn more, visit our blog.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US," said Jorge Zamora, Founder and CEO at GoLinks. "We've worked tremendously hard the past year to not only improve our product, but grow our offerings through generative AI. Our goal is to bring our productivity tools to every other company out there, and GoLinks is just the beginning."

GoLinks revolutionizes how employees find and share knowledge by transforming any URL into a short, memorable go link (ex: go/onboarding). This workplace productivity tool is one-of-a-kind and utilizes generative AI technology to help employees work faster. The tool's unique ability to instantly surface information, along with the commitment of their customers, has propelled GoLinks to become a fastest-growing company.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About GoLinks

GoLinks connects teams more intuitively to the apps and information they access daily. Context switching becomes a thing of the past with human-readable go links that redirect to any web application. Retire long URLs and share knowledge with memorable keywords in browsers, apps, visually, and even in conversation. Over 5,000 companies in all industries, including Snowflake, Asana, and Moderna, rely on GoLinks to democratize knowledge-sharing and save their teams hours of time each week. For more information, visit www.golinks.io .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs, reaching more than 50 million people each month across various channels. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc 5000 Methodology

Inc. ranked companies for the 2023 Inc. 5000 list based on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

GoLinks ranks on Inc. 5000 2023 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoLinks Enterprises