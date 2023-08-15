Storable Acquires CallPotential, Adding 5 New Products to its Self-Storage Software Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable, the leading provider of technology solutions for the self-storage industry, is pleased to announce its agreement to acquire CallPotential, a prominent provider of tenant engagement and performance management solutions for self-storage operators. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Storable's commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions that empower self-storage operators to streamline their operations and enhance the tenant experience.

Storable, the leading provider of technology solutions for the self-storage industry, has acquired CallPotential.

The acquisition of CallPotential brings together two industry leaders whose solutions amplify one another to help operators simplify their operations and grow their revenue. This integration will enable self-storage operators to access a unified platform seamlessly integrating operational, marketing, and tenant management functions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CallPotential and expand our portfolio of solutions for the self-storage industry," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower operators with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. By combining our strengths, we can deliver even greater value and innovation to our customers."

CallPotential's robust suite of services includes automated collections, lead management, contact center software, performance management, and marketing analytics. These solutions fully automate critical collections workflows and surface key performance insights for operators of all sizes.

"We are excited to become part of the Storable family," said Phil Murphy, CEO of CallPotential. "Together, we will continue to innovate and provide best-in-class solutions that meet the growing needs of self-storage operators. This partnership opens up new opportunities and enables us to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

The acquisition was finalized on August 4, 2023. Current customers of Storable and CallPotential can expect a smooth continuation of all services and support. The two companies will continue to offer unparalleled solutions to meet the evolving needs of self-storage operators.

