Jackpocket Partners with the Boston Red Sox on the Heels of Massachusetts State Launch

Jackpocket Named Digital Lottery Courier Partner of the Boston Red Sox

Recently Launched in MA, Jackpocket Offers New, Secure Way for Bay Staters to Play the Lottery, Offering Free Promo to First Time Users to Celebrate New Partnership

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app*, and the Boston Red Sox today announced a new multi-year partnership making Jackpocket the team's Digital Lottery Courier Partner.

Jackpocket, America’s #1 lottery app*, and the Boston Red Sox today announced a new multi-year partnership making Jackpocket the team’s Digital Lottery Courier Partner. (PRNewswire)

As the 2023 season continues, Jackpocket will be running multiple giveaways with some major prizes for Red Sox fans, such as home game tickets and VIP experiences like behind-the-scenes ballpark tours and opportunities to watch batting practice from the warning track. New users can enter the promo code "SOX" at checkout to receive their first $2 lottery ticket for free.

"When you think of baseball, you think of the Boston Red Sox. We are thrilled to be the digital lottery courier partner to this historic organization and to provide Massachusetts fans a new, fun, and convenient way to play the lottery – right from their phones," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "That this partnership is coinciding with our launch in Massachusetts and the crowning of our first $100K ticket winners here in the state is a home run."

As the first Digital Lottery Courier Partner of the Boston Red Sox, Jackpocket will have in-game signage on the Truly Terrace LED ribbon, scoreboard LED branding, and a pregame commercial played before each of their home games at Fenway Park. Additionally, Jackpocket will have a presence on Red Sox social media channels with chances for fans to get a free lottery ticket during exciting, high jackpot moments and win other prizes and experiences throughout the season.

"The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with Jackpocket, the club's first Digital Lottery Courier," said Troup Parkinson, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. "With their digital lottery courier app now available in Massachusetts, we are excited to work with Jackpocket to offer fans convenient access to gaming and help boost local lottery business."

The deal marks Jackpocket's fifth partnership with an MLB sports team and their twelfth major league sports partnership overall, adding to its roster already represented by the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA.

Massachusetts is now the 17th state where Jackpocket is available, providing an easy, secure way to play official state lottery games like Powerball and Mega Millions from the comfort of your home or on the go. Over $300 million in total lottery prizes have been won by Jackpocket users to date, with 30 people having won lottery prizes worth $1 million or more.

*According to data from AppFollow.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket