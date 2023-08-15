Inc. 5000 Named Crux on the 2023 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Crux ranked 296th on the national list and 39th in the software sector

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Crux , a pioneer in the external data integration, transformation, and observability space, ranks No. 296 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Inc. revealed today that Crux, a pioneer in external data integration, ranks No. 296 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"It's an incredible honor for Crux to be recognized in the top 6% of fastest growing companies in America, and ranked 14th in the San Francisco metro area. It's a testament to our team's hard work innovating in and revolutionizing the data ecosystem," said Will Freiberg, CEO of Crux. "We see a world where all information is data science and analytics-ready. And Crux empowers data teams by bridging the gap between data suppliers and data consumers."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Crux's growth mirrors the expansive growth of the external data industry spanning both traditional financial data providers and alternative data providers – including environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. Accelerated by cloud adoption but constrained by data engineering challenges, enterprises across markets and industries are racing to gain access to data science and analytics-ready data. With over 300 data sources powering over 60,000 pre-engineered pipelines, Crux customers can automate the transformation and delivery of reliable, high quality external data – freeing their internal teams to focus on high value, strategic work.

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration, transformation, and operations platform that accelerates the value realization between external and internal data. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it, and where they need it. Its team builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 60K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and external datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations, and transformations and are supported 24/7 by our global operations team. Crux was awarded a Google Cloud Customer Award in 2021 in the Cross-Industry category. Crux works with enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi.

