JinkoSolar' s Subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko Announces Proposed Private Offering of up to RMB9.7 Billion in Ordinary Shares

SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, intends to offer ordinary shares, subject to market conditions and other factors, in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "Private Offering"). The gross proceeds of the Private Offering are expected to be not more than RMB9.7 billion, which will be used for (i) construction and development of the integrated project of Jiangxi Jinko in Shanxi, China, manufacturing monocrystalline silicon pull rod, silicon wafer, high-efficiency solar cells and modules, and (ii) working capital or repayment of loans for Jiangxi Jinko.

The completion of the Private Offering is subject to the approval of Jiangxi Jinko's shareholders, the review process by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the registration process by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

JinkoSolar currently owns approximately 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

