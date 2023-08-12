New office expansion enables IRA Capital to accelerate growth

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRA Capital ("IRA"), a leading private equity firm, has announced the recent relocation of its offices in Irvine to accommodate the company's continued growth. IRA relocated to a newly constructed contemporary office totaling approximately 15,000 SF at 3121 Michelson Drive in Park Place-Irvine from its previous location of 6,000 SF at the Irvine Concourse. IRA's new office marks another milestone for the company as it continues to grow and enhance its capabilities at a pivotal juncture in the capital markets.

IRA's office is strategically located minutes from Orange County's John Wayne Airport and Newport Beach's Fashion Island. The new office is also caddy-corner to the 150,000 SF, 9-acre project (at Michelson and Jamboree) that IRA acquired in 2021. Also, one mile from the new office is the 25-acre parcel known as Von Karman Creative Campus, which IRA acquired earlier this year. Given IRA's substantial local investment in Irvine and the potential redevelopment of these projects, the company wanted to invest in a special place not only for its employees, but also as a gathering hub for its partners and the local business community.

Considering IRA's focus in the healthcare real estate markets, IRA will be hosting a private event at its offices next month to provide insights on the local and healthcare markets. Guest speakers will include Farrah Khan, the Mayor of the City of Irvine, who will be shedding additional light on the current development environment and discussing opportunities for growth and innovation. Also speaking will be Chad Lefteris, the CEO of UCI Health, which is in the process of constructing a $1.3 Billion, 144-bed hospital/medical complex just down the street from IRA's offices.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Irvine, CA," said Mohannad Malas, IRA Capital Co-Founder, Managing Partner. "This expansion is a reflection of our dedication to delivering exceptional investment opportunities and value to our stakeholders. The continued growth deepens IRA's relationships, fosters collaboration, promotes innovation, and better serves the unique needs of the community."

IRA's new office space also comes at a time when the company recently announced the launch of its flagship $500 Million healthcare real estate fund, which will be targeting medical properties and senior housing assets across the United States.

About IRA Capital IRA Capital is a Southern-California based private equity firm founded in 2010 by partners Amer Kasm, Samir Patel, Jay Gangwal, Amer Malas, and Mohannad Malas. IRA invests capital for its own account and on behalf of its co-investment partners, which include pension funds, institutions, and family offices. Headquartered in Irvine California, IRA has acquired over seven million square feet of property in 30 states, with a total capitalization greater than $3 Billion. For more information, please visit www.IRAcapital.com.

