Uqora Recognized as a Best Place to Work in SoCal by BCG’s 2023 Ranking

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uqora, Inc., the women's health category disruptor delivering urinary health support and menopause symptom relief, is being honored as a 2023 Best Place to Work in SoCal by Best Companies Group (BCG) , an independent research firm and leading expert in identifying the best places to work globally. This award acknowledges Uqora, Inc., and its Uqora and Equelle brands' unwavering dedication to creating a workplace that prioritizes employee growth, collaboration, and job satisfaction.

Uqora and Equelle are united by the mission to improve the quality of life for women through customer-endorsed solutions that address underserved, and often dismissed, health needs. Striving to make a positive impact every day and provide the optimal experience for consumers, Uqora, Inc. leads with an empathy-driven approach that champions the value of every voice on the journey of continuous improvement and growth.

"Embracing our differences is at the core of who we are, and our commitment lies in creating an inclusive and supportive environment where our employees and community members feel seen, heard, and appreciated," said Vivian Rhoads, President of Uqora, Inc. "This award underscores our commitment to providing a work environment where everyone can thrive, feel valued, and contribute to our shared success. We cherish the recognition alongside so many other amazing SoCal organizations."

BCG's selection process is comprehensive, relying heavily on detailed, anonymous employee surveys and company assessments measuring corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, remarked, "Each winner on this list has created an extraordinary work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The quality of the companies in the 2023 Best Places to Work SoCal list is truly commendable, as they have shown a clear commitment to their employees' satisfaction and development."

Uqora, Inc. fosters a culture of inclusivity and provides its employees with competitive benefits and initiatives that emphasize team culture. To learn more about these benefits and career opportunities, please check out Careers at Uqora .

About Uqora

Uqora, a Pharmavite company, is a San Diego-based healthcare company specializing in urinary tract health. Uqora's roots lie in proactive urinary tract care and research, leading the way in the development of next-generation health products. Uqora continues to expand high-quality research in the world of urinary health in cutting-edge, effective ways. With Uqora, consumers can address every aspect of their urinary tract health, from proactive care to diagnostics and UTI symptom management. Visit www.uqora.com to learn more.

About Equelle

Equelle is a non-hormonal, non-prescription dietary supplement clinically shown to alleviate symptoms associated with menopause.† S-equol, the active ingredient in Equelle, is naturally derived and has been clinically shown to help reduce the frequency of hot flashes, improve mood swings, and minimize sleep disruptions associated with menopause.

†This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, health care professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, Nature Made® Wellblends, Equelle®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.Pharmavite.com and follow on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

