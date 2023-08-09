TeraWatt Infrastructure Breaks Ground on Cutting-Edge EV Charging Site for Fleets Near LAX

Unveiling Ushers in New Era of Sustainable Light Duty Fleet Transport

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Infrastructure , a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, hosted a groundbreaking event in Inglewood, California on August 8, 2023, revealing a new charging site for light duty fleets in the LA area. The site is owned, operated and maintained by TeraWatt, providing a full-stack charging solution including software and O&M services.

TeraWatt CEO & Co-Founder Neha Palmer, California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan, Inglewood Councilman Eloy Morales Jr., and State Senator Steven Bradford pose with shovels and hard hats at TeraWatt's LAX area groundbreaking ceremony in Inglewood, CA. (PRNewswire)

The multi-tenant Inglewood site is slated to be operational in early 2024 and will feature 26 DC Fast Chargers, as well as a driver amenities building. It is conveniently located three miles from the high-traffic LAX area, and will provide a high level of charging reliability as the push for zero-emission vehicles continues to gain momentum.

"We welcome TeraWatt to the City of Champions as an environmental partner," said Mayor James T. Butts Jr. "They will help in our commitment to reduce Greenhouse Gases and improve the quality of life in Inglewood."

The site was the recipient of a $1.9 million California Energy Commission (CEC) Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services (CARTS) grant in support of ride-hail electrification in the LAX region.

"With 25% of California's new car buyers purchasing electric vehicles, it's more important now than ever that we ramp up infrastructure to get these cars charged," said Patty Monahan, CEC Commissioner. "The Energy Commission is proud to provide funding for this project to encourage rideshare fleets to electrify and to support the Governor's goal of transitioning all new light-duty vehicles to zero-emission by 2035."

Policy actions in the state of California are accelerating the electrification of urban transport. Last year, the state approved the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, which mandates that all sales of new light-duty passenger vehicles in California must be zero emission by 2035. TeraWatt's charging infrastructure provides a tremendous step forward in advancing the transition to sustainable transportation and will play a pivotal role in ensuring this zero-emission target is met.

"Our goal is to provide a seamless charging solution with both infrastructure and services so that fleets can more rapidly accelerate their electrification efforts," said Neha Palmer, CEO and co-founder of TeraWatt. "The move to EVs is happening now, not just for consumers, but for fleets transitioning to a zero-emission approach. The Inglewood charging site is the first of many infrastructure build outs that will enable businesses to holistically adopt a sustainable transportation strategy."

About TeraWatt Infrastructure

TeraWatt Infrastructure is revolutionizing the EV industry by providing a reliable network of full-spectrum charging solutions for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleets. With energy, real estate, and charging expertise, the company provides a turn-key solution for both charging infrastructure and charging services, enabling fleets to seamlessly undergo the electrification transition. TeraWatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation's reliable, long-term partner in the inevitable transition to all-electric transportation. For more information:

www.terawattinfrastructure.com .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeraWatt Infrastructure