PatientPoint Launches Audience Builder Precision Targeting Solution to Connect Life Science Brands to Every Possible Patient

Claims-based targeting approach powers inclusivity at the point of care

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced the launch of PatientPoint Audience Builder, a new precision targeting tool for point-of-care marketing campaigns designed to help life science brands find and reach every possible patient with relevant, meaningful messaging. By leveraging a medical claims-based targeting approach, PatientPoint Audience Builder enables life science brands to extend their reach to access diverse populations with the most relevant and inclusive messaging to empower moments that matter along their treatment journey.

"Audience Builder gives brands the opportunity to find, reach and engage every possible patient."

As the U.S. population becomes more diverse, persistent racial and ethnic disparities in health and healthcare continue to leave many population segments underserved and under-supported. While life science brand investment in multicultural or inclusive marketing has increased in recent years, traditional census-based demographic targeting strategies make assumptions about patients—from who they are to where and how they receive care—and fall short of reaching every possible patient who could benefit from treatment.

By analyzing medical claims data, PatientPoint's proprietary Audience Builder technology enables life science brands to more confidently reach every possible patient seen by the 140,000 healthcare providers in the PatientPoint network. The advanced segmentation program is designed to help brands find and reach populations with high condition prevalence, identify campaign subsets that would benefit from culturally relevant messaging and message to under-supported populations.

"At PatientPoint we believe that Point of Care has an opportunity and responsibility to create better awareness, better understanding, better conversations and better health for every possible patient," said PatientPoint Chief Product & Strategy Officer Andrew Schultz. "By leveraging advanced targeting capabilities, Audience Builder gives brands the opportunity to find, reach and engage every patient in a culturally appropriate way in the moments that matter most—creating real, meaningful connections, maximizing impact and driving better outcomes."

Audience Builder can identify PatientPoint network locations where a provider sees a patient population that over-indexes (compared to national averages) for specific demographics to unlock optimal targeting for a therapeutic category. Audience Builder can also build target audiences based on age range, gender, education level or household income.

"While Point of Care in and of itself is a precision targeting approach, Audience Builder takes the power of the channel to new heights and helps brands expand reach to underserved patients," said Publicis Health Media Vice President of Point of Care Media Yesenia Bautista. "By investing in inclusive, relevant messaging to patients in diverse communities, brands can prove a meaningful commitment to better health for all."

