Shiloh Bates, Flat Rock Global CIO, Releases Book, CLO Investing - With an Emphasis on CLO Equity and BB Notes

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Rock Global, LLC ("Flat Rock") today announced the release of CLO Investing – With an Emphasis on CLO Equity & BB Notes ("CLO Investing"), written by Chief Investment Officer Shiloh Bates. The book draws on Shiloh's more than 20-year career in the CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligations) space. The book is currently available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Written for the investor seeking to incorporate alternative asset classes into their portfolio, or the academic who wants to learn more about CLOs, CLO Investing discusses the unexpected comeback of CLOs following the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis and the reasons for their resurgence. Readers will learn the characteristics of leveraged loans, as well as CLOs' financing structure, payment rules and tests, historical returns, and strategies for investing in these securities.

Today, the CLO market has over $1 trillion in assets under management and has replaced banks as the largest lender to private equity-backed companies. As CLOs gain popularity, investment professionals of all varieties will benefit from understanding this unique market.

Randy Schwimmer, Co-Head of Senior Lending, Churchill Asset Management, had this to say about CLO Investing: "The industry has long needed a clear, thorough explanation of CLOs and their importance to markets. There's no one better qualified than Shiloh Bates to write it. He masterfully unpacks the details on vehicle structures as well as their role in the leverage finance ecosystem. This book is a must-read for anyone in the world of finance."

"Often described as the largest niche market nobody has ever heard of, Shiloh skillfully demystifies CLOs. This is your authoritative guide to the $1 trillion CLO asset class and CLO Equity and BB Notes in particular," said Steve Nesbitt, Chief Executive Officer of Cliffwater.

"It's a must-read for a variety of investors, whether they're new to the asset class or currently working in the growing CLO market," said Patrick Wolfe, Managing Director at BlackRock.

About Shiloh Bates

Shiloh Bates joined Flat Rock Global in 2018 and is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Flat Rock Global, Mr. Bates was a Managing Director at Benefit Street Partners where he worked on corporate acquisitions. Prior to that, Mr. Bates was the Head of Structured Products at BDCA Advisor, where he was responsible for investments in CLOs, leveraged loans, and publicly traded BDCs.

During his 20-year career, Mr. Bates worked for several CLO managers and invested over $1.5 billion in CLO securities. He is a frequent panelist at CLO conferences

About Flat Rock

Founded in 2016, Flat Rock Global is an employee-owned boutique credit manager. We believe in the all-weather value of first lien senior secured loans, invested with a hyper-selective approach.

For more information, visit flatrockglobal.com .

