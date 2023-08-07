GiveSmart is Now More Connected than Ever with New Automated Data Sync Product Update

The award-winning platform is fueling automation and eliminating data silos for thousands of nonprofit organizations

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart, the fundraising and donor management tech company by Community Brands, proudly announces its platform's latest innovation, Automated Data Sync, which will save nonprofits significant time and money ahead of the busiest fundraising period of the year. This product release is available for all GiveSmart users as of August 7, 2023.

Automated Data Sync eliminates data silos and removes manual processes by allowing donor and transaction data to flow from all areas of the GiveSmart platform, including online donation forms, golf outings, gala events, and peer-to-peer campaigns, to the CRM. The time savings involved with Automated Data Sync, combined with the accuracy it affords, makes reporting, progress to goals, and increasing donor retention easier than ever.

GiveSmart proudly powers $6.5 billion in fundraising and is thrilled to bring this oft-requested interconnectivity to its nonprofit partners. This product upgrade compliments recent developments that expand tools to make events and fundraisers limitless. Other notable updates include single sign-on, which allows nonprofit users to navigate the GiveSmart platform seamlessly, without the need to juggle multiple logins or screens.

"According to GiveSmart's Adapting for Your Donors: Insight into the State of Fundraising and Technology, more than nine in 10 nonprofit professionals desire a single solution that can meet all of their fundraising and donor management needs. Today, GiveSmart offers the connected technology nonprofits deserve," shared Steve Greanias, GiveSmart General Manager. "Our fully-featured platform increases efficiency and breaks down data silos, ensuring each deserving mission is one step closer to being realized."

GiveSmart is dedicated to capturing and acting on customer feedback. Automated Data Sync is the latest investment in the GiveSmart platform, following several acquisitions to create a built-to-grow, connected solution for nonprofits, schools, and associations of all sizes. With five out of 10 nonprofit professionals saying their organization has multiple tools that perform the same functions, GiveSmart stands alone as the market leader in helping nonprofits raise more and save money through technology consolidation.

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $6.5 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

