FDA Roundup: August 4, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA authorized marketing for Viz.AI's Viz HCM, a standalone electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software to identify patients 18 or older for further follow-up for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a rare condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick and makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood. This device can analyze recordings from compatible 12-lead ECGs, detect signs associated with HCM, and allow the user to view the ECG and software analysis. The device does not provide a diagnosis of HCM and is not intended for use on patients with implanted pacemakers.



