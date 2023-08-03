ProLogium Welcomes the Green Light Given By the European Commission for Public Grant for Its Gigafactory Project in Dunkirk

PARIS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium, an energy innovation company specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation EV solid-state battery solutions has selected France as the location for its first large-scale solid-state battery manufacturing plant outside Asia. Today, the European Commission greenlights a substantial grant to support ProLogium's scale-up project in Europe, highlighting ProLogium's contribution to the achievement of the European Green Deal and EU battery strategy.

The grant from the French government, approved by the European Commission under the European framework for State aid for research, development, and innovation (RDIF), will serve as a robust backing for ProLogium's project in researching and developing a new generation of batteries for electric vehicles and to set up a 48 GWh gigafactory in Dunkirk, France. This substantial investment amounts to a total of €5.2 billion. ProLogium will receive the €1.5 billion grant according to different milestones until 2029. ProLogium will share the technical results gained through the project and collaborate with local industry, academia and customers based on FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-discriminatory) conditions and mutual benefits.

ProLogium was allowed to be involved in the IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest) on Batteries on December 2022 and will pursue its collaborations with direct partners in this IPCEI. Positioned as a major industrial player in the energy sector, ProLogium is recognized for its innovation and industrialization process at the heart of the European battery ecosystem.

These decisions demonstrate the commercial viability of ProLogium's solid-state battery technology. Strong endorsements of the project will not only supply the European automotive industry with advanced batteries manufactured using decarbonized energy but will also play a pivotal role in the French government's green reindustrialization strategy.

"The team at ProLogium is thrilled to receive this good news from the European Commission. Over the course of an extensive year-long review, our expansion plan, technology, and manufacturing capabilities underwent strict scrutiny by experts. The approval of this substantial grant is a testament of ProLogium's potential contribution to achieving Net Zero in France and Europe, as well as the value of our innovative solutions," says Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the EU and French government for their unwavering trust and support. This grant will serve as a powerful financial backing for ProLogium's Gigafactory project, empowering us to make steady progress in Dunkirk towards our goal: implementing local supply and manufacturing for European OEM customers."

"ProLogium's investment in the region is substantial, and its impact will be long-lasting. The gigafactory will not only create 3,000 jobs but also establish a comprehensive research and development ecosystem. This project promises significant economic benefits, strengthening both French and European economic sovereignty while driving the transition towards a greener industry. We are fully committed to Europe and France, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the European Commission, the French government, the Hauts-de-France region, the city and the urban community of Dunkerque, as well as the Grand Port Maritime of Dunkirk, and all the institutional stakeholders for their trust and support in our project," commented Gilles Normand, President of ProLogium Europe.

The next step for ProLogium is the launch of the public consultation process under the aegis of the CNDP, which will begin in September 2023. Construction of the Gigafactory is set to begin in the second half of 2024, with production estimated to start by the end of 2026. ProLogium is actively scouting locations for its R&D center. As part of its expansion, ProLogium will initiate the recruitment process, seeking talented professionals to spearhead these projects.

About ProLogium:

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation firm focused on the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation battery solutions for EV, consumer, and industrial applications. Its proprietary technologies cover more than 650 (applied and awarded) patents globally.

ProLogium has demonstrated its commercial capabilities through its automated pilot production line, with which it has shipped nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to international automotive OEMs for testing and module development. Its first large scale demonstration production line in Taoyuan, Taiwan will start operations by the end of 2023, which will help accelerate the company's capacity expansion in major global markets.

