Wyndham Rewards Checks-In at Sedgefield for 84th Annual Wyndham Championship

Key to Wyn returns, giving fans on-course and at-home the chance to win a custom Ford Bronco Outer Banks, Club Wyndham getaways, Wyndham Rewards points or thousands of other prizes

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, returns to Sedgefield Country Club this week as proud title sponsor of the 84th annual Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Rewards returns to Sedgefield Country Club this week as proud title sponsor of the 84th annual Wyndham Championship. (PRNewswire)

Known for being one of the most fan-friendly stops on the PGA Tour, this year's tournament once again transforms Sedgefield into a tropical oasis while giving fans—both on-course and at-home—the chance to win incredible prizes, including a custom Ford Bronco Outer Banks, Club Wyndham getaways, Wyndham Rewards points or thousands of other prizes.

"The Wyndham Championship is known for being The Place to Be, and this year's tournament is certainly no exception," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Whether you're a serious golf fan or just looking to have a good time with family and friends, the Wyndham offers everyone the chance to escape the everyday while getting to experience the best that Greensboro and professional golf have to offer."

A Tropical Oasis in the Heart of Greensboro

Broadcasting nationally Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel and CBS, this year's tournament transports fans to a tropical, vacation-themed oasis. Signature course elements like Club Wyndham Beach are back and joined by fan favorite spots like Margaritaville at the Wyndham, the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card Lounge and the USO Patriots Outpost presented by Truist and Heroes Vacation Club. Key to Wyn—a beloved experience from previous tournaments—is also back for the first time in more than four years, giving fans multiple opportunities to unlock a host of prizes across two separate activations.

The fun starts with a trip to the Key to Wyndham Rewards Sandcastle where fans can swipe a digital hotel key for their chance to unlock a Club Wyndham getaway, Wyndham Rewards points, Club Wyndham Beach passes (available to on-course fans only), merchandise and more.1 Afterwards, they can visit the "Take the Wheel" kiosk, conveniently located directly by the Sandcastle, where they can submit an entry to win a custom Ford® Bronco Outer Banks or one of thousands of other prizes.2 Both activations are open to fans on-course and at-home, with more information, including full terms and conditions for each, available at www.wyndhamrewards.com/keytowyn (Wyndham Rewards points) and www.keytowyn.com (Ford Bronco).

Wyndham Championship Fore! Good

Creating positive impact in the community is a hallmark of the Wyndham Championship, and Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, the tournament's signature philanthropic platform focused on youth, education and inclusivity, helps give back to worthy causes in central North Carolina and beyond.

Once again this year, when a PGA TOUR golfer makes birdie or better on the 15th, 16th or 17th hole on Saturday and Sunday, Wyndham Rewards will donate $500 to one of the Championship's signature charities via "Birdies Fore Backpacks." In addition, Thursday through Sunday, should a PGA TOUR player make a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole, Wyndham Rewards will donate one million points to the player and an additional one million points to its Birdies Fore Backpacks charities.

Through Birdies Fore Backpacks, Wyndham Rewards works with local organizations—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—to help feed children from low-income families around the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. Backpacks are packed with nutritionally-sound meals, which families take home every weekend. Just $5 can feed one child for a weekend while $150 can feed a child for a school year. Fans can join Wyndham in supporting these charities with a digital donation made via QR codes placed throughout the course.

Celebrating First Tee of Central Carolina and the Greensboro Six

Building on its broader efforts surrounding Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, Wyndham Rewards yesterday surprised long-time tournament philanthropic partner First Tee - Central Carolina with plans to sponsor a commemorative mural on the side of the First Tee building at historic Gillespie Golf Course.

Home to the story of the Greensboro Six—key players in the civil rights movement whose purposeful actions ultimately helped lead to the desegregation of professional golf—today, the course serves as the organization's local headquarters. The mural is being commissioned with input and oversight from community partners and will aim to elevate the story of the Greensboro Six while celebrating not only their impact on the game of golf, but the positive impact that Gillespie, through First Tee, continues to have on the central North Carolina community today.

Added Checchio, "The story of the Greensboro Six is one that doesn't get the attention it deserves. Their actions had a profound impact not just on Greensboro and the Wyndham Championship, which in 1961 as the Greater Greensboro Open became the first PGA TOUR event to welcome a black player, but the game of golf. Their story should be known, and it should be celebrated. It's our hope that by commissioning this mural, we can do just that."

In addition to unveiling its plans for the mural, Wyndham also joined with the Tournament in making an additional donation of $200,000 in support of First Tee, helping to further the organization's mission of helping children of all backgrounds build life skills through the game of golf. Since 2007, the collective efforts of Wyndham and the Tournament have helped to raise and donate millions to the organization.

Endless Travel Options, One Award-Winning Rewards Program

Proud title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship since 2018, Wyndham Rewards is the blue thread tying together some of the world's largest and most well-known travel companies and brands: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company and Club Wyndham, the flagship vacation ownership brand of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership business.

Consistently recognized by USA TODAY as the number one hotel rewards program, and most recently US News & World Report, no matter where or how you travel, Wyndham Rewards EveryoneSM, helping to make those travels more rewarding. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem points towards free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gift cards, shopping and more.

Those looking to book a golf getaway of their own can do so via the Wyndham Golf Collection. Encompassing more than 40 hotels and resorts situated on some of the most picturesque and pristine greens around the world and is the perfect complement to the Wyndham's growing portfolio of all-inclusive, lifestyle, upscale and luxury offerings around the globe. Through September 30, 2023, Wyndham Rewards members can take advantage of special savings on two-night, three-day stay packages for two, complete with complimentary rounds of golf, range buckets and breakfast at select Golf Collection properties. Full terms and conditions are available at www.wyndhamgolf.com.

The Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday, Aug. 6. Teachers, first responders and members of the military are invited to attend for free along with a guest after submitting proper registration. To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.

