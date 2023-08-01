White Claw® Hard Seltzer Wants You to 'CLAW™ Back Your Summer' with an Epic Remote Vacation and More Getaways

New survey reveals 54% of employed Americans have no planned summer vacation, and as the leading beverage of epic summer days, White Claw is helping fans CLAW™ Back sun-filled days

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the midpoint of summer quickly approaching, a new survey from White Claw® Hard Seltzer shows that a staggering 54% of employed Americans haven't planned their summer vacation and 1 in 4 (24%) won't take all of their vacation time this year. As the nation's leading hard seltzer* and a brand that's synonymous with summer fun, White Claw is giving away a range of iconic summer getaways for fans and friends so they can unplug and unwind before the season's over.

And it's not just about fun in the sun, this new research also revealed there are significant personal and professional benefits to taking time off from work, including boosting your likelihood for a raise, being a more likable person and making your relationships spicier.

Taking time off and fully disconnecting can be a challenge, as most employed Americans (56%) say they don't completely unplug from work while on vacation. That's why throughout August, White Claw is giving away escapes as epic as its hard seltzers to help fans unplug for a day, long weekend or even a totally unplugged island vacation. Fans can follow @White Claw on Instagram throughout the month to learn how to enter for the chance to win the following prizes:

Night Off: Say goodbye to late night work and take the evening off with a personal chef as they prepare a gourmet meal inspired by the flavors of White Claw Hard Seltzer for you and your friends.

Day Off: Escape the grind of the workday with a stay at an epic mansion or luxury home for the day for you and your friends.

Long Weekend Off: Turn your weekend into an ultimate escape with a three-day trip to Miami, Florida with a boat charter for you and a guest.

Week Off: Experience the ultimate escape to unplug and recharge, far away from work, with a week-long stay at a remote destination in Hawaii .

"Summer should be all about fun and enjoying sunshine-filled days with friends, but we know most people haven't even planned a vacation," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, Mark Anthony Brands Inc. "As the creators of one of summer's most refreshing beverages, we want to help fans Claw Back their summer and maximize the season's potential with time to fully unplug."

Claw™ Back Your Summer Survey Findings

To inspire fans to Claw Back their time off this summer, White Claw surveyed employed Americans about their vacation habits and uncovered the surprising benefits of taking time off, ranging from spicier relationships to increasing likeability at work. Key research findings include:

Americans Aren't Taking Summer Vacations

The More Time Off You Take, the More You Love Your Life

More Vacation = Spicier and More Exciting Relationships

Vacations are Key to Career Success – Increasing Likability and Raises

For sweepstakes details, visit whiteclaw.com/claw-back-summer and whiteclaw.com/whiteclawgear. To learn more, follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram and Twitter, or visit whiteclaw.com.

Claw™ Back Your Summer Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online within the United States by Edelman Data and Intelligence on behalf of White Claw from May 25 – June 5, 2023 among 1,000 Americans employed full-time ages 21-65, with an additional oversample to total 502 Gen Z'ers employed full-time ages 21-26. The sample is a representative recruit of the U.S. with a ± 3.1% margin of error at the 95% confidence level.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW:

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the nation's leading hard seltzer* – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in 15 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @whiteclaw for more information.

*IRI MULC + LIQUOR Calendar Year to Date Ending July 2023

Please Drink Responsibly. Hard Seltzer with Flavors. All Registered Trademarks, used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL.

