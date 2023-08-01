Reglagene gets crucial TCA Orange County funding for FDA brain cancer therapy studies

Brain-penetrant medicines allows firm to confront diseases head-on

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reglagene, Inc., researching breakthrough treatments for brain diseases, received a key investment from nationally known Tech Coast Angels (TCA) Orange County, allowing the firm to advance critical studies required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"TCA Orange County invested in our future," said Richard Austin, Ph.D., Reglagene's CEO. "This internationally respected group did very thorough diligence on our company before deciding it was a wise investment. In addition to the appreciation for the medical advances and life-changing benefits from our work, it's also nice to be recognized as a solid investment for financial return."

The substantial investment by TCA Orange County will support the studies required by the FDA for Reglagene to file an Investigational New Drug application. This step confirms the safety and pharmacological activity exhibited by a drug for commercial development and paves the way to the next step: the initiation of human clinical trials.

TCA Orange County's leadership are equally pleased about the collaboration.

"As TCA Orange County's President, I am thrilled to announce our investment in Reglagene," Lisa Walker said. "TCA Orange County is highly regarded for our expertise in early-stage investments and our commitment to seeking out projects with the highest potential for returns. We believe that Reglagene's unique and novel approach will positively impact quality of life for many people, and we are excited to be a part of their journey. We are confident in Reglagene's ability to deliver on their promise to bring groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of brain diseases."

Dr. Austin has built a formidable team of seasoned experts who are well positioned for an extraordinary journey of innovation and success. Their collective dedication to advancing pharmaceutical research and development underscores Reglagene's commitment to transforming patient care and addressing unmet medical needs. As the company continues to push boundaries and explore new frontiers in drug discovery and development, it reaffirms their promise to deliver groundbreaking therapeutic solutions with the potential to shape the future of healthcare worldwide.

Reglagene, Inc.: Reglagene is a ground-breaking therapeutics company designing small-molecule treatments that will pass through the blood-brain barrier. With brain cancer survival rates at barely a year using current treatment methods, Reglagene's new medicine is expected to revolutionize the care of high-grade gliomas, metastatic brain cancers and neurological disorders. The firm's core expertise lies in the design and development of brain-penetrant medicines, allowing them to confront these diseases head-on. Connect with Reglagene on its website (www.reglagene.com) and follow Reglagene on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/reglagene/.

Tech Coast Angels: Founded in 1997, Tech Coast Angels (TCA) has invested more than $270 million in more than 520 companies and has helped attract more than $2.2 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds. One of the largest and most active angel investor groups in the nation, TCA has steadily remained one of the top three angel groups nationally--in number of funded deals, amounts invested in those companies, and number of members--for over two decades. From 2019 - 2022, TCA invested more than $15 - 21 million in 40 - 55 companies each year.

The Tech Coast Angels network is comprised of more than 400 members within TCA Los Angeles, TCA Orange County, TCA Inland Empire, and licensees including Pasadena Angels and MEDA Angels. TCA is a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies, and its members are founders and business leaders, all accredited investors with extensive knowledge in the investment process and world-class business practices. That real-world experience allows TCA members to provide companies with benefits beyond capital: counsel, mentoring, and access to an extensive network of investors and other resources. Connect with Tech Coast Angels on its website (www.techcoastangels.com), and on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

