MATTRESS FIRM PARTNERS WITH SLEEP MARRIAGE CONSULTANT TO HELP COUPLES ACHIEVE MUTUAL SLEEPING BLISS

Couples Have a Chance to Win a Free, Private Sleep Compatibility Consultation With Dr. Wendy Troxel and a Brand-New Mattress

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, has announced their partnership with Sleep Marriage Consultant Dr. Wendy Troxel, and is hosting a contest aimed at helping six couples with sleep compatibility issues get better rest together. While you may not be married to your sleeping partner, Mattress Firm bets couples will say "I do" to better sleep. Dr. Troxel will act as the brand's sleep marriage consultant to provide private, virtual consultations to help couples achieve their best sleep. One lucky couple will also win a brand-new mattress, because Mattress Firm believes that the right mattress matters when you're trying to achieve optimal sleep.

Sleep compatibility is a common pain point for many American couples and can lead to various challenges in a relationship. Whether it's differences in sleep schedules, snoring, or other sleep-related disturbances, these issues can have a significant impact on the overall well-being and harmony of a couple's life together. Recognizing the importance of addressing these challenges, Mattress Firm has enlisted the expertise of Dr. Troxel to offer tailored solutions for couples in need.

Dr. Troxel, an independent, licensed clinical psychologist and certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist with more than 15 years of clinical and research experience in sleep medicine, will provide virtual consultations to contest winners, offering personalized guidance and advice to help them achieve sleep compatibility. During these consultations, Dr. Troxel will assess the couple's individual sleep patterns, understand their concerns, and develop a customized plan to address any issues they may be facing. As a consultant, she will also provide tips and strategies for creating a conducive sleep environment, managing sleep disturbances and improving overall sleep quality.

"My goal is to help couples sleep like their relationship depends on it," said Dr. Troxel. "That's why I'm happy to be working with Mattress Firm to identify the problems couples face when sleeping in the same bed. I'll also target them head on with personalized sleep solutions during a one-on-two session."

Virtual consultations provide a convenient and accessible platform for couples to seek the assistance they need without the need for in-person visits. The virtual format allows couples to connect with Dr. Troxel from the comfort of their own home, ensuring a safe and confidential environment for open discussions about their sleep concerns.

"At Mattress Firm, our goal is rather simple: we want to help people sleep better," said Sam Bennett, SVP Marketing and Brand Strategy, Mattress Firm. "Whether you need guidance on how to improve your sleep or are interested in upgrading your sleep setup, this contest presents a great opportunity to do both. We are hopeful that by partnering with Dr. Troxel, we can create another avenue for Mattress Firm to help people continue on the road to better sleep."

To enter for a chance to win a free consultation with Dr. Troxel, visit MFRMSleepMarriageContest.com now through August 29, 2023. One winner will also have the chance to win a brand-new mattress. Entrants who are legal U.S. residents of at least 18 years of age at the time of entry can participate from 12:00 a.m. ET on August 1 through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 29, 2023. Full rules can be found here.

