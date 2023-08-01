Ecolution Power and Miller EV Solutions Lead Disaster Recovery Initiative for Electric Vehicles

Partnership includes self-generating mobile charging for emergency roadside assistance

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolution Power Company, an industry leader in kinetic energy technologies, is thrilled to unveil a strategic alliance with Miller Electric Company, a prominent commercial electrical and technological contracting firm based in Jacksonville, Florida. The partnership aims to create a ground-breaking disaster recovery vehicle equipped with mobile electric charging capabilities for stranded electric cars and trucks.

A Letter of Intent (LOI) has been signed by both firms to collaboratively finance the development of a prototype vehicle. This vehicle will possess the ability to charge its battery pack while in motion using Ecolution's proprietary Module Active Response System (MARS) technology, invented by Johnny Then-Gautier, CTO and Co-Founder of Ecolution. This autonomous charging disaster recovery vehicle heralds a significant advancement in providing reliable and eco-friendly energy solutions in an era increasingly shaped by electric vehicles (EVs). A pilot program for this innovative initiative is scheduled for launch in Florida in the third quarter of 2023.

Expressing his excitement for the project, Johanne Medina Then, Ecolution's Chief Executive Officer said, "With a future where half of our vehicles run on electricity, we face a genuine possibility that our charging infrastructure might not keep up with the surge in EV sales. In light of this trend, a mobile charging solution becomes crucial, especially for regions that are remote or susceptible to severe weather conditions."

Eddie O'Halloran, Senior Vice President of Miller Electric Company, also emphasized the synergy between this venture and Miller's Electric Vehicle Solutions group's commitment to innovation. "Merging Ecolution's kinetic energy patents with our expertise in the commercial electric vehicle sector gives us a unique opportunity to produce the highest caliber disaster recovery vehicle on the market. These vehicles, equipped with Ecolution's innovative 'MARS' technology, can charge electric vehicles during emergency scenarios, aligning perfectly with our dedication to sustainability and offering a means to drastically reduce the carbon footprint tied to disaster recovery."

Ecolution's Executive Chairman, Craig Bouchard, underscored the local significance of the project. "Florida, boasting over 90,000 EVs, predominantly in the southern half of the state, offers the ideal environment for launching this initiative. During a Class-5 hurricane evacuation, the existing charging infrastructure would likely fail to support a mass evacuation. Our proposed solution could charge stranded vehicles around the clock, becoming a crucial resource in such dire situations.

About Miller Electric Company

Founded in 1928, Miller Electric Company has grown from a local electrical contractor to a national company with over 3,000 employees. From its headquarters in Jacksonville, FL, and its network of branch offices, Miller Electric provides comprehensive electrical and technology solutions in a diversified range of industries. As businesses increasingly transition to clean vehicle solutions, Miller has created Miller EV Solutions, a team dedicated to expanding and growing sustainable EV infrastructure solutions for their customers, fleets, and more. Miller EV Solutions is not simply a division of Miller Electric Company, but a cross-functional team of professionals that combines decades of knowledge and experience in critical infrastructure. Additional information can be found at https://www.millerev.com/

About Ecolution Power Company

Ecolution Power Company is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, dedicated to driving the transition to clean and efficient power generation. With a focus on innovation and environmental stewardship, Ecolution develops cutting-edge technologies that optimize energy usage while reducing the carbon footprint. Through its commitment to sustainability, Ecolution aims to create a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come. Ecolution is partnered with and supported by top industry innovators including Wabash, Meritor (Supporter), NVIDIA (Partner), WATCO (Supporter), Miller Electric, and the Wharton School. More information can be found at www.ecolutionpower.com

Ecolution has started its pre-Series-A crowdfunding campaign. Ecolution's newest investment opportunity is being hosted by StartEngine and investments may be made to the company directly by visiting the StartEngine website .

