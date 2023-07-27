Stage 2 Capital Announces 15 New B2B Companies in its 2023 Catalyst Cohort

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage 2 Capital today announced 15 companies that are joining its 2023 Catalyst program. The group consists of B2B software companies across a wide range of verticals, from DevOps to GenAI to payment processing to data infrastructure and beyond.

A standalone program and fund within Stage 2 Capital, the Stage 2 Capital Catalyst brings a hands-on approach to helping young startups build long-term, sustainable revenue engines. It's backed by go-to-market (GTM) executives from top B2B software companies — like Datadog, Box, Gong, Snowflake, Twilio, Stripe, Tableau, Toast, Databricks, Zapier, WalkMe, Udemy and more — who also get directly involved in mentoring and advising the portfolio.

As part of the Stage 2 Capital Catalyst, companies receive investment and participate in the Catalyst Curriculum, an 11-week program focused on executing the full spectrum of go-to-market, including creating a customer success playbook, hiring the first marketer, creating compensation plans for the sales team, building a defensible moats, etc.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome a stellar group of founders to the Catalyst this year," said Sean Po, Partner at the Stage 2 Capital Catalyst. "Each of our founders brings a unique vision and a keen interest in go-to-market and in repeatable, sustainable scaling which are at the core of what we do."

David Smith, Co-founder & CEO of MLtwist, said, "As we focus on go-to-market and driving customer renewals, the Stage 2 Capital Catalyst is the perfect fit. We met with Sean and the Stage 2 Capital team and some of their go-to-market LPs, all of whom have been quality professionals with powerful insights. The depth of real go-to-market experience and techniques I can actually use in my business stuck out to me, and is a big reason why we went with Stage 2 Capital. We can't wait to take our go-to-market execution to the next level."

The Catalyst Curriculum breaks down Stage 2 Capital's Science of Scaling methodology into actionable steps for companies to execute in their current contexts. The companies receive training from the Stage 2 Capital team and direct 1:1 implementation coaching from the Catalyst's GTM executive LPs. Companies also get access to Stage 2 Capital's proprietary templates and worksheets along with the broader Stage 2 Capital venture network.

"We chose to join Catalyst because the exposure and mentoring provided by a network of go-to-market experts is a key differentiator of the program. Growth planning and execution are critical to any startup's success. Having meaningful 1:1 conversations with true industry leaders, many of whom have scaled enterprise B2B companies, is a huge benefit and will set us up to hit our milestones successfully." said Maya Mikhailov, Co-Founder & CEO of SAVVI.AI.

About Stage 2 Capital:

The first go-to-market venture capital firm, Stage 2 Capital combines capital and GTM execution expertise, leveraging its elite LP base of 500+ senior executives from unicorns and Fortune 500 firms to help portfolio companies scale revenue and accelerate growth. Co-founded in 2018 by Jay Po, former investor at Bessemer Venture Partners, and Mark Roberge, founding CRO at HubSpot, Stage 2 Capital invests in B2B software companies between late seed stage and Series A. For more information, visit: http://www.stage2.capital

About the Stage 2 Capital Catalyst:

Designed exclusively around helping B2B software companies accelerate their go-to-market, the Stage 2 Capital Catalyst invests in and trains seed-stage founders on the tactics of go-to-market to build a revenue engine that drives sustainable revenue growth. For more information, visit: https://www.stage2.capital/catalyst

