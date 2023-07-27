KT LAUNCHES FIRST MOBILE APP; PROVIDING PERSONAL GUIDE TO EFFECTIVE SELF-TAPING & USE CASES

KT Tape Wants You to be able to Tape Like A Pro With its New Mobile App

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KT , the nation's leading kinesiology tape brand, today launched its first mobile app providing users with easy-to-follow instructions about how, when and why to use KT kinesiology tape.

"Millions of active Americans count on KT's kinesiology tape to help them perform, but based on consumer feedback, we realized many lacked the confidence to apply KT Tape without assistance from a certified trainer," said Jessica Klodnicki, CEO of KT. "This app is simple to use and should empower current and future customers to know when to apply our game-changing products and tape like a pro."

KT's Sports Medicine Advisory Board played a critical role in shaping the content and instructional videos featured in the app so users better understand the benefits, use cases, and proper application of kinesiology tape in their homes or on the go. Comprised of Dr. Erin Hassler, Dr. Chris Harper, Dr. Eli Rogers, and Dr. Shea Stark, the Sports Medicine Advisory Board enhanced credibility among consumers and retailers in kinesiology tape. This esteemed board comprises experts from various fields, including sports medicine, physical therapy, and chiropractic care. Making its debut on the App Store and Play Store in July, users can now access educational and application videos, conveniently purchase products, and customize their profiles, all for free.

"Being a part of the Sports Medicine Advisory Panel gives us a stage for our patient's voices to be heard," said Dr. Erin Hassler of Sportz Factory LLC. "We are bridging the gap to educate users on the extensive benefits and proper application process of KT Tape."

Designed to empower users with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective self-taping, the app features an interactive interface with unique and intuitive body visualization concepts. Users can effortlessly navigate their personalized needs and preferences through a user-friendly body (Tapeman/Tapewoman) representation, enabling them to pinpoint specific areas of their body for taping and be guided to the corresponding instructional videos.

One of the app's key features is its step-by-step guided videos, which are thoughtfully broken down into easily digestible segments, allowing users to follow along with the instruction videos without the need for pausing or replaying. The app eliminates the struggles often associated with taping oneself, enabling users to confidently apply kinesiology tape without assistance.

Trusted by Medical Professionals and with its innovative features, instructional videos, and user-friendly design, KT is unlocking the potential for individuals to prioritize their physical performance and enhance recovery at the touch of one's finger.

ABOUT KT

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for common running injuries, including knee pain, shin splints and more. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments and tendons. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement to unleash every body's potential.

