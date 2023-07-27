GSMA MWC LAS VEGAS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CTIA: THE MUST-ATTEND EVENT FOR MOBILE AND TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRIES

Registration is open for MWC Las Vegas press passes

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA MWC series returns to Las Vegas from September 26 – 28, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall. Amdocs, AT&T Business, AWS, Cisco, IBM, Nokia, NTT DATA, Qualcomm, T-Mobile for Business, Verizon Business, and other ecosystem players, will be on hand to showcase cutting-edge products and innovations with a focus on enterprise transformation.

We encourage members of the media to apply for a complimentary press pass now. The press pass includes exclusive access to key sessions, interviews with industry experts, and the opportunity to cover groundbreaking announcements during the event.

The GSMA will curate a compelling agenda around this year's event themes, '5G Acceleration', 'Enterprise Mobility', 'Age of AI', 'Digital Everything' and 'Enterprise Mobility'. The program will also include the 5G IoT Summit, Private 5G Networks Summit, Post Quantum Telco Industry Summit and Open Gateway DevCon. GSMA Intelligence will host its Satellite Summit and Sustainability Summit on The HUB Innovation Stage and Industry City will be a focal point with specialized programs on sports and entertainment, supply chain/logistics, fintech and more.

North America is a dynamic market for mobile and digital technologies, and a global leader in 5G adoption. By 2025, 5G will account for almost two-thirds of total mobile connections across North America, which is equivalent to nearly 280 million connections. As technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Extended Reality (XR), continue to evolve, North America is at the forefront of driving innovation across the industry.

MWC Las Vegas is THE forum to connect with prominent figures in the industry, hear from the industry's leading influencers and acquire the knowledge you need about the emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of the industry. For more information, follow our updates on the MWC Las Vegas press zone or visit www.mwclasvegas.com

