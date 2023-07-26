Paula Porsch Joins Cetera Advisors

Experienced female financial professional with more than $53 million practice joins Cetera from Nations Financial Group

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that Kansas City-based Wealth Manager Paula Porsch* has joined Cetera Advisors. Porsch, who provides wealth management and financial advisory services to clients with more than $53 million in assets** as of April 10, 2023, was previously affiliated with Nations Financial Group.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Cetera Advisors, where I know the unique voice I've cultivated both as a long-time wealth management professional and as a woman in the field will be heard and respected," Porsch said. "I worked with Cetera Advisor Networks in the past and am excited to return under the Cetera umbrella, where I can find unique services and solutions to continue to offer my clients the very best boutique experience."

Porsch began her 35-year career in the financial industry as a tax consultant and then tax manager at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting and Deloitte, respectively. She next spent four years managing several multi-million-dollar commercial real estate portfolios for affluent families, insurance companies and international real estate corporations before becoming a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch. Recognizing her passion for the work, she launched Paula Porsch Wealth Management in early 2009. Porsch was honored as a Kansas City Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business award winner in 2012.

"Paula has achieved an exemplary career in a traditionally male-dominated field – and we're excited to welcome that unique perspective back to Cetera," said Genevieve Sisco, divisional business development director at Cetera. "I have no doubt she'll make an outstanding addition to the community of dynamic, high-quality professionals that make up our Cetera Advisors community."

Porsch provides unique financial plans and customized investment strategies to her clients, while also focusing on building long-term relationships with those she serves. At the same time, she works diligently to give back to her community, serving with organizations including the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Kansas City Pet Project and Reaching Out From Within.

Cetera has made a significant commitment to incorporate diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) into its recruiting practices, implementing new programs and strategies that are quickly proving efficacy. Under Sisco's leadership, Cetera has already achieved 315% of its 2023 DEIB recruiting goal, amplifying the voices of under-represented financial professionals within Cetera's community ecosystem.

"We are thrilled with the results that have been generated under the leadership of Genevieve, former head of recruiting at Sagepoint, with our various diverse recruiting initiatives," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "I look forward to our continued growth in understanding and executing of best DEIB practices relative to recruiting in the years to come."

www.cetera.com

