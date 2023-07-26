Disrupting Cash Back Norms: Benjamin Launches Engaging App Redefining Rewards

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin, an innovative startup led by industry veteran Erno Tauriainen, proudly announces its public launch.

Following a successful beta test with over 6,000 users and $25 million in transactions, Benjamin is now expanding its unique cash back rewards system to the remainder of its 15,000-person waitlist and beyond.

Benjamin has adopted strategies from the gaming industry and formed partnerships with top Finnish game developers to gamify the user experience. This approach includes tiers, badges, and daily reward claims, resulting in an engaging rewards platform with unprecedented retention numbers, allowing users to climb reward tiers and access the highest cash back rewards in the industry.

"The launch of Benjamin marks a paradigm shift in the rewards sector," stated Erno Tauriainen, founder and CEO of Benjamin. "The overwhelmingly positive response during our beta testing phase, and the exceptional user retention we've seen due to our gamified rewards system, fills us with excitement as we bring our unique services to an extended audience."

The Benjamin app , designed with users at the forefront, enables them to effortlessly maximize their cash back earnings. By simply linking any of their existing cards to the app, users can tap into the unique gamified "claim cash" feature to earn additional cash back rewards with every purchase, over and above their existing card rewards.

Currently, Benjamin delivers a variety of earning opportunities, boasting over 60,000 online and in-store offers, a mobile Safari extension, and rewarding surveys.

Tauriainen explained, "In our research of the card market, we discovered that many card programs and neobanks face difficulties with monetization. Therefore, we started with a rewards-first approach to generate value for users and revenue for merchants. The next step is launching Ben One Debit and Credit Cards, offering unlimited, highest cash back in the market."

"Our platform addresses a significant market gap, providing unparalleled value for both users and merchants," Tauriainen elaborated. "We found that small merchants were overlooked in cash back initiatives. Benjamin disrupts this norm, offering an inclusive, performance-based solution for merchants of all sizes to launch their own cash back campaigns. "

Backed by some of the most prestigious strategic partners in the fintech and payment industry, Benjamin is perfectly positioned for rapid, scalable growth. "I'm thrilled by the caliber of partners we've been able to bring on board," Tauriainen concluded.

