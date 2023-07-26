Canopy Growth to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

SMITHS FALLS, ON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2023 after markets close on August 9, 2023.

Following the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on August 9, at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://app.webinar.net/E7gbkpw16N9

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on November 7, 2023 at:

https://app.webinar.net/E7gbkpw16N9

