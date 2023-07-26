Candy Crush Saga Debuts Wearable Sweet Seat in Collaboration with Famed Fashion Designer Christian Cowan

No Seat? No Problem. Candy Crush Saga Has Your Back (side) and is Bringing Some Sweet Relief with a Limited Edition Design

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Candy Crush Saga announced its collaboration with iconic fashion designer, Christian Cowan, to create a limited-edition, unique solution for commuters everywhere - The Sweet Seat.

Image courtesy of Jean-Toir for Candy Crush Saga (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the dreaded task of claiming a seat on public transportation during rush hour, the Sweet Seat is a fashionable, yet highly practical, wearable seat perfect for Crushing on-the-go. Pulling from the bright in-game colors and iconic shapes, Sweet Seat gives players the ability to wear their favorite candies IRL.

Cowan, best known for his bold and unexpected collections, has worked with Candy Crush to put his playful and humorous touch on the Sweet Seat, bringing it to life in a way that doesn't compromise fashion for comfort. His approach provides a sweet solution that puts the fun back in functional. With campy and Candy-tastic designs, the piece blends Cowan's creativity and high fashion prowess with Candy Crush's world of fun colors, candies and patterns.

"This piece is inspired by the fun that Candy Crush brings to mundane tasks like commuting," said Christian Cowan. "Public transit could use a dose of glamor, especially in New York City and London, and the Sweet Seat brings that glamor in a fun, fashionable, and over the top way. What I love about this collaboration is that it brings a joyful solution to an everyday problem in a way that's both out-of-the-box and camp."

The Sweet Seat features a tear-drop silhouette garment that can be worn solo as a dress, or over the top of an outfit as an accessory. Functionally, the garment works like a bean-bag, the wearer can literally sit back and take a seat anywhere they'd like.

"Our loyal fans who play Candy Crush on-the-go love the color and fun that we bring to their everyday lives," said Luken Aragon, VP Marketing, Candy Crush Saga "Whether they're waiting in a long queue or battling the daily commute - without a seat, we want to be able to help bring them that joy and vibrancy to their day so that nothing gets in the way of leveling up. Collaborating with Christian to bring to life the candies that these players know and love - and can now wear - has been truly divine."

This limited-edition item will be available for purchase on christiancowan.com/candycrush beginning July 26th 2023 for $1,000 / £786.92.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 243 million monthly active users as of Q1 2023. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

Latest earnings results for reference here .

© 2023 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

About Christian Cowan

CHRISTIAN COWAN is a collection of womenswear that draws inspiration from the past and reinvents classics for the modern-day. Founded in 2017 by creative director Christian Cowan and based in New York, CHRISTIAN COWAN evolves with each new season; inspired by the past, energized by the future.

Renowned for looks that Vogue describes as "fabulous", the collection is known for bringing the fun to fashion week. The collection was a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2018.

CHRISTIAN COWAN is available globally, online and in select specialty retailers. With a rapidly growing presence in continental Europe and Asia, the collection has been featured in publications including The New York Times, WWD, Vogue, The Financial Times, Business of Fashion, Harpers Bazaar, W, InStyle, Architectural Digest, Self Service, Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia.

Image courtesy of Jean-Toir for Candy Crush Saga (PRNewswire)

Candy Crush (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE King