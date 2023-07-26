BAE Systems to provide electric drive systems for Toronto's newest battery-electric buses

Gen3 power management technology will deliver clean, efficient, and reliable operation for zero-emission fleet

TORONTO and ENDICOTT, N.Y., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LSE: BA), a leader in heavy-duty electric propulsion, will supply up to 541 Gen3 electric power and propulsion systems for the Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) new fleet of battery-electric buses, allowing them to run free of emissions.

BAE Systems Logo (PRNewswire)

Delivering leading-edge technology to help Toronto realize its green transit initiatives

BAE Systems' electric propulsion technology has been operating in TTC buses since 2006. The company's Gen3 offering builds on those proven components and technical expertise that has powered more than 1,000 hybrid-electric buses in Toronto. The system will advance the TTC's goal of transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet by 2040.

"Delivering leading-edge technology to help Toronto realize its green transit initiatives is a shared vision for BAE Systems and the TTC," said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "The TTC has consistently embraced sustainable transportation, and our systems will help make our vision a reality through reliable, efficient operation."

BAE Systems' Gen3 system includes an electric motor and innovative power electronics to create a clean, integrated power management solution for the buses. Gen3 uses advanced materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) to increase power density and electrical efficiency, allowing buses to travel longer distances on a single charge. Its compact design allows for reduced size and weight to deliver best-in-class reliability and performance.

Using a modular architecture, the same core technology used for hybrid buses, makes it easier for transit agencies to transition to all-electric operation. The system also requires fewer components and connections, which contributes to reduced operational costs and maintenance requirements to maximize fleet productivity.

BAE Systems' proprietary Intuitive Diagnostic Software (IDS), already in use at TTC for its hybrid bus fleet, will provide powerful, in-depth, full electric propulsion and accessories power management system diagnostics and troubleshooting capabilities. IDS updates cover all Gen3 system components.

Building on 25 years of innovation, BAE Systems has more than 16,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, U.K.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Peterson, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-288-4082

eric.peterson2@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

BAE Systems will supply up to 541 Gen3 electric power and propulsion systems for the Toronto Transit Commission’s new fleet of battery-electric buses, allowing them to run free of emissions. (Credit: BAE Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.