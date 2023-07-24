Ringgold Co. Selects CivicEye, Zetron, and BluHorse for unified law enforcement technology

All public safety platforms seamlessly integrate for enhanced efficiency and service.

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringgold County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office has selected CivicEye, a leading provider of cloud-based software for law enforcement and prosecutors, for their new records management system. The agency will utilize the CivicRMS platform, while also implementing a newly selected computer-aided dispatch with Zetron and a jail management system with BluHorse.

By leveraging the expertise of these three different providers, Ringgold County aims to achieve optimal results by choosing the most suitable provider for each product. Upgrading to modern systems allows the county to streamline processes, reduce costs, and maximize benefits, ultimately resulting in improved services for the community.

"Previously, we hadn't considered the tremendous benefit of working with multiple providers," said Liz Mederos, Civil Clerk of Ringgold County Sheriff's Office. "We are amazed by the seamless collaboration and integration of the three companies' CAD, JMS, and RMS tools, resulting in a comprehensive solution that surpasses our expectations."

"Customers that value choice and flexibility to select independent solutions based on best fit for their specific needs epitomize the importance of Zetron's longstanding commitment to interoperability in public safety communications," Jim Shulkin, Vice President of Global Marketing with Zetron stated. "Together with our partners, we are embracing the power of collaboration and integration to enhance safety, efficiency, effectiveness, and ultimately provide the sheriff's office with an optimal communications solution to support their unwavering commitment to protect and serve."

The companies achieve seamless integration through a secure API, enabling smooth data exchange for a comprehensive view of critical information. This eliminates manual data entry or duplication by connecting the CAD, JMS, and RMS platforms. By complying with CJIS-secure data requirements, data integrity, confidentiality, and efficiency are ensured in the integrated solution.

"Integrations are ushering in a new era of law enforcement software," said Nathan Leatherwood, New Market and Channel Development with CivicEye. "We're witnessing a transformative shift in the landscape of police technology, and CivicEye takes great pride in collaborating with companies that drive this innovative philosophy."

Ringgold County's visionary decision to embrace these technological advancements sets a powerful example for other law enforcement agencies, showcasing the benefits of collaboration, integration, and innovative thinking in driving operational excellence and enhanced service delivery.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers modern, easy-to-use cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances daily workflows and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States.

About Zetron

Zetron is a leading provider of communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable, and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility, and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always on, always ready — anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable. For more information visit: www.zetron.com, join us on LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @ZetronInc.

