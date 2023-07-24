KBR Awarded $1.9B Contract to Plan, Train, Fly NASA Human Spaceflight Programs

HOUSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a significant contract worth up to $1.9 billion for the continued support of NASA's human spaceflight programs, including the International Space Station, Artemis and Low Earth Orbit Commercialization.

Under the terms of Integrated Mission Operations Contract III (IMOC III), KBR will provide mission planning and preparation, astronaut and Mission Control Center flight controller training, real-time flight execution, and future exploration vehicle design and development services for all of NASA's human spaceflight programs as a part of NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC)'s Flight Operations Directorate. Additionally, KBR will aid software development services for the International Space Station Program Avionics and Software Office.

Work will be performed at various agency locations including JSC, Marshall Space Flight Center and Kennedy Space Center. This contract has a base period of five years with two, two-year options, potentially lasting 9 years.

The full suite of programs supported under this contract includes the International Space Station, Commercial Crew, Boeing Starliner, Orion, Space Launch System, Gateway, Human Lander System, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility (lunar spacewalks), and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Commercialization. This contract is a follow-on to IMOC II, which KBR has proudly supported for the past nine years.

"Having trained every astronaut, international partner and private astronaut how to live and work on every NASA human spaceflight vehicle in use today, KBR's expertise in human spaceflight is unparalleled," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "KBR does work that matters and we could not be more privileged to continue our support of returning humans to the moon and advancing the next generation of space exploration."

KBR delivers unmatched domain expertise in human spaceflight spanning more than 55 years. To learn more about KBR's journey, visit KBR.com/space.

