Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc., Announces Acquisition of Charter Boat Saranya

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. (OTC: GGSM; "the Company"), acquires Charter boat Saranya to meet tourism pent-up demand we continue to see for cruise vacations.

"We are excited about the addition of Saranya to our fleet, which reflects the strong position that GGSM has established in the U.S., the pent-up demand we continue to see for cruise vacations, and the overall plans by GGSM to optimize capacity and growth in key markets," said Rudi Khelces, CEO

Tourism Market to Reach USD 16.9 Trillion By 2030; The Emerging Notion of Adventure Tourism Reflects Strong Growth - Globe Newswire article Feb. 24, 2023

GGSM recently acquired the Saranya, a 10-passenger, plus 4 crew member liveaboard vessel to its fleet. The additional charter boat will allow the Company a greater ability to meet consumer demand for ocean expeditions.

The fully equipped, comfortable accommodations long-range motor yacht can deliver clients to the many locations along the archipelago that clients have requested.

Rudi Khelces, CEO, said, " Passengers were eager to get back to sailing the high seas; we are just beginning to continue our rapid pace of long-term potential double-digit sales increase of the Company."GGSM acquisitions of Yacht and Charter Boat expands our fleet and passenger capacity, for significant growth and solid revenue performance.

ABOUT GGSM CORPORATION

GGSM is a publicly-traded company engaged in the charter boat business in the Mentawai Islands and Beyond. The Kuda Laut's charter vessel is a Mentawai Surf Charter vessel to the World-Famous Mentawai Islands. The Kuda Laut has been chartering to the Mentawai, Telos, Nias, and Banyak Islands for over 25 seasons. From the Lagundri Bay in Nias, the Hinakos, the Bay of Plenty in the Banyaks, the Telos long rights, and the famous waves in the Mentawai, such as Rifles, No Kandui, Ebay, etc., in the Playground, to Telescopes, Bintang, Lances Right.

