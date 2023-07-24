Bath & Body Works' Highly Coveted Halloween Collection is Back!

Bigger and better than ever product assortment launches nationwide July 24

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath & Body Works is conjuring the spooky season with the arrival of its annual Halloween collection that's no tricks and all treats! This year's enchanting assortment is bigger and more innovative than ever, with an immersive and hauntingly fun shopping experience delivered to customers, including a spooky soundtrack and over-the-top product displays in stores, and a complete Halloween takeover across the brand's digital channels. The brand boasts nearly 100 limited-edition products that officially launch nationwide Monday, July 24.

"Thanks to our customers' fervor and demand, it's a thrill to expand our Halloween collection this year and celebrate their love for spooky season with them," said Jamie Sohosky, Chief Marketing Officer at Bath & Body Works. "Our Halloween assortment is notoriously known to sell out quickly. That's why we rewarded members of our loyalty program with exclusive early access to the highly anticipated launch."

My Bath & Body Works Rewards members had first-time early access to the brand's biggest Halloween assortment during a special one-day event, and the results were pure magic. An overwhelming majority of ecommerce sales on the day was driven by loyalty members, contributing to a 30 percent increase in online sales compared to average, with festive accessories like Wallflowers and Candle Pedestals to Halloween Seasonal Candles, including Vampire Blood as the top sellers.

"Our customers have always had a passion for Halloween and as we've seen that passion grow in recent years, it's been an exciting challenge to continue to surprise and delight them with new, innovative ideas year after year," said Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. "With this year's Halloween collection, we wanted to give customers the spooky details they love with a bewitching twist to help transport them to enchanted castles and haunted graveyards."

Bath & Body Works' Halloween collection has been popular among customers for years, most recently garnering attention for its 2021 widespread sellout of the popular, TikTok-viral "witch hand" candle holder. This year's enchanted collection includes:

Spellbinding new fragrances

Crystal ball and serpent accessories inspired by the #WitchCore trend

Spook-tacular surprises like Wallflowers that project spooky scenes and candle holders that glow in the dark

And a new take on traditional Halloween icons — spiders, pumpkins & skulls, oh my!

The retailer is also bringing back beloved Halloween favorite fragrances like Vampire Blood, which originally debuted in 2015. Bath & Body Works is also introducing four enchanting new scents, offering the ultimate fragrance self-expression and discovery to customers;

NEW Everlasting Magic — Bejeweled berries, phantom petals and magic musk

NEW Midnight Spell — Mystic air, moonlit woods and crystal amber

NEW Moonlit Graveyard — Tombstone moss, foggy air and eerie incense

NEW Spellbinding Sweets — Haunted lollipop, sweet bubblegum and bewitched berries

For more information and to shop the full Halloween assortment today, Monday, July 24, visit Bath & Body Works stores nationwide, online at bathandbodyworks.com or in the My Bath & Body Works app.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 435 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

Contact:

Mallory Weaver

Bath & Body Works

PublicRelations@BBW.com

Bath & Body Works Halloween assortment is bigger and better than ever before! (PRNewswire)

Bath & Body Works Halloween assortment is bigger and better than ever before! (PRNewswire)

Bath & Body Works Halloween assortment is bigger and better than ever before! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bath & Body Works