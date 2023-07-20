Smoothie King Reports 11 Percent Same-Store Sales Increase Year-to-Date Fueled by Traffic Increase and Two Million Smoothie Bowls Sold in Q2

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Also Opens 20 New Stores in the Second Quarter

DALLAS , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie chain and the first health and fitness QSR brand of its kind, announced an 11 percent increase in same-store sales year over year at the end of Q2. Powered by an increase in store traffic and two million Smoothie Bowls sold since the launch of the product in April, Smoothie King is continuing to lead the smoothie and bowl industry and has remained focused on innovating its menu to drive franchisee profitability. In addition to its sales success, Smoothie King opened 20 new stores in the second quarter in existing states including Texas, Illinois, Georgia and Florida and debuted its first location in South Dakota. The brand has now opened 41 new locations across the country in the first half of 2023 and with additional openings in the pipeline, remains on track to open more than 100 new stores by the end of the year.

"Our continued expansion and sales success signifies the increasing demand for our products and the strong trust our guests have placed in the Smoothie King brand," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer. "We're excited to bring more stores to existing and new markets to positively impact lives and foster a sense of well-being within the communities we serve. This rapid growth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, and Smoothie King remains steadfast in its mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, one sip or bite at a time."

Notably impacting Smoothie King's sales growth is the brand's newest addition to the menu, Smoothie Bowls, which launched in early April and has contributed to an impressive increase in same-store sales during Q2. Smoothie King offers six bowls at more than 1,100 locations nationwide and eclipsed two million sold in just 12 weeks. With this new offering, the brand has also become the largest smoothie bowl destination in the U.S.

"Smoothie King's strategic focus on menu innovation, particularly with the introduction of bowls, has not only expanded options for our valued guests but has also showcased our dedication to meeting their needs and wants. By consistently striving to provide top-tier items, we strengthen the bond between our brand and guests while also driving profitability for our franchisees," said Wan Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Smoothie King. "We're proud that our commitment to culinary inventiveness and understanding our customers' evolving preferences has been key in our exceptional performance, and we remain dedicated to serving our guests and exceeding their expectations at every turn."

As Smoothie King enters Q3, the brand is looking to expand further in new and existing markets. Smoothie King continues to seek experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand committed to providing products that inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Single and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

Smoothie King has repeatedly been recognized as a top franchise opportunity, most recently recognized in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also ranked number 17 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands, included in QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals, named "Top Brand to Buy" in the beverage category of Franchise Times' 2022 Zor Awards and selected for Franchise Times' "Top 400 Franchises" list. Furthermore, Smoothie King received the Top Franchises Satisfaction Award for 2022 from Franchise Business Review based on the brand's high franchisee satisfaction.

