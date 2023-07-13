¡Hola, Guatemala! Alaska Airlines, LAX's largest carrier to Latin America, expands to a new destination, Guatemala City

We'll fly nonstop daily between Los Angeles and Guatemala City starting this December;

plus, new flights to coastal getaway Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo from San Diego and Chicago

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is expanding where we fly in Latin America with the addition of daily, year-round service between Los Angeles and Guatemala City, Guatemala – an all-new destination for us. We've also added new flights from both San Diego and Chicago O'Hare to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, a popular resort destination along Mexico's Pacific Coast, as we increase our seasonal leisure routes for wintertime travel. Flights are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com for service that begins this December.

These new flights build on our network strength across Latin America. From our hub in Los Angeles, we have the most flights to the most destinations across Latin America of any carrier – which includes up to 18 daily nonstops this winter to 12 cities throughout the region.

"As the fifth largest carrier in the U.S., we're a growing airline that's expanding to more international destinations. Guatemala is a dynamic new country for us and our guests – full of outdoor adventures, history and natural beauty. Our new service will allow families, friends and businesses to better connect between the West Coast and Central America," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

"We've been flying to Mexico for 35 years. It's a favorite with many of our guests for its culture, cuisine and beaches. Our new Saturday nonstops to Zihuatanejo from San Diego and Chicago add to our current Los Angeles and San Francisco service and provide guests with more choices as they plan their winter getaways."

New international service

Route Start Date End Date Frequency Aircraft Los Angeles-Guatemala City Dec. 14 Year-round Daily 737 San Diego-Zihuatanejo Dec. 23 April 6, 2024 1x Weekly 737 Chicago- Zihuatanejo Dec. 23 April 6, 2024 1x Weekly 737

Guatemala City is filled with history and architecture. Outside the capital, there's plenty to explore. The town of Antigua boasts Baroque-style buildings, farm-to-table restaurants and a showcase of art and textiles. Lake Atitlán, formed inside a massive volcanic crater, is a popular destination with its blue waters, stunning hillsides and quaint villages that ring the lake. For adventure seekers, Guatemala is a nation of volcanoes with several that are accessible for hiking and exploring.

"We're very excited to welcome Alaska Airlines' inaugural flight to our country this December," said Francis Argueta, director general of civil aeronautics of Guatemala. "Guatemala has a lot to offer with its gastronomy, its nature and the beautiful corners of the Mayan world, which will all be a treasure trove of experiences for travelers."

Our new service to Guatemala City increases our international destinations. We offer flights from LAX and SEA to neighboring Belize, and serve the San Jose and Liberia airports in Costa Rica. This December, we'll fly from our West Coast gateways to Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala and the Bahamas. (We announced our new seasonal routes from LAX and SEA to Nassau in late June with service beginning on Dec. 15.)

Maybe Mexico will be calling you this winter. We'll have four peak-day nonstops to Mexico from San Diego when the new service to Zihuatanejo begins, giving our Southern California flyers even more options when deciding where to catch some rest and relaxation. The weekly flight between Chicago O'Hare and Zihuatanejo is in partnership with ALG Vacations.

We're adding new 737-9 aircraft to our fleet every month which allows us to fly longer distances with their greater range. New nonstop destinations are now possible for us that weren't just a few years ago.

At Alaska, we're proud of our award-winning service. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. Our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed right to your own devices during the flight. Our aircraft are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections to make sure you get what you want.

