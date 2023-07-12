TradeUP Acquisition Corp. Announces Meeting Date for Stockholders to Approve the Business Combination with Estrella Biopharma, Inc. and Liquidation of Investments Held in the Trust Account into Cash

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Acquisition Corp. ("TradeUP") (NASDAQ: UPTD), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that it will hold a special meeting of stockholders of TradeUP on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Special Meeting") to vote on, among others, the proposed business combination (the "Merger") with Estrella Biopharma, Inc. ("Estrella"), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer therapeutics.

On September 30, 2022, the parties entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"). On July 11, 2023, the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-267918) containing a proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Merger (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus") filed by TradeUP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") was declared effective by the SEC. The mailing of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus to the stockholders of TradeUP as of June 13, 2023 (the "Record Date") commenced on July 11, 2023.

In addition, TradeUP announced that, in order to mitigate the risks of being deemed to have been operating as an unregistered investment company for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), TradeUP has instructed Wilmington Trust, National Association, the trustee with respect to the trust account of TradeUP (the "Trust Account"), to liquidate the U.S. government treasury obligations and money market funds held in the Trust Account on July 14, 2023, which is the expiry of the 24-month anniversary of the effective date of the TradeUP's IPO prospectus, and to hold all funds in the Trust Account in cash until the earlier of consummation of the Merger or liquidation of TradeUp.

Before the Special Meeting, TradeUP will hold an interim meeting of stockholders on July 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Extension Meeting") to vote on, among other proposals, a proposal to extend the date before which TradeUP must complete a business combination from July 19, 2023 to July 14, 2024 (the "Extension Proposal"). The deadline for public stockholders to deliver redemption requests in connection with the Extension Proposal is July 13, 2023 (two business days before the Extension Meeting). TradeUP estimates that the redemption price in connection with the Extension Proposal, based on the value of the Trust Account as of the Record Date and factoring in the withdrawal of tax payables, will be approximately $10.51 per share, subject to the actual value of the Trust Account at the time of the redemption. However, if the Extension Proposal is approved by TradeUP's stockholders, for each public share of TradeUP that is not redeemed by TradeUP's public stockholders in connection with the Extension, an additional $0.05 per share will be deposited into the Trust Account for each month beyond July 19, 2023. Accordingly, assuming the Extension Proposal is approved, public stockholders of TradeUP who continue to hold one or more public shares of TradeUP following the Extension Meeting and who submit a redemption request for such public shares by July 27, 2023 (two business days before the Special Meeting) will have the opportunity to redeem such public shares at a redemption price that is expected to be approximately $0.05 higher per share than the expected per share redemption price of public shares redeemed in connection with the Extension Proposal, subject to the actual value of the Trust Account at the time of the redemption.

About TradeUP

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUP was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on January 6, 2021.

About Estrella

Estrella Biopharma, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies with the capacity to address treatment challenges for patients with blood cancers and solid tumors. Estrella's mission is to harness the evolutionary power of the human immune system to transform the lives of patients fighting cancer. To accomplish this mission, Estrella's lead product candidate, EB103, utilizes Eureka's ARTEMIS® technology to target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. Estrella is also developing EB104, which also utilizes Eureka's ARTEMIS® technology to target not only CD19, but also CD22, a protein that, like CD19, is expressed on the surface of most B-cell malignancies. Estrella is also collaborating with Imugene Limited and its product candidate, CF33-CD19t an oncolytic virus ("CF33-CD19t"), to research the use of EB103 in conjunction with CF33-CD19t to treat solid tumors using a "mark and kill" strategy.

