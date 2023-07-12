Sony Electronics Expands the Range of Shooting Expressions with the High Imaging Power and AF Performance of the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II Lens™

"FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II" telephoto zoom lens with compact and lightweight design;

World's firsti half-macro shooting with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout the zoom range

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics introduces the telephoto zoom lens "FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II" (product name SEL70200G2) that covers focal lengths from 70 mm to 200 mm with a F4 maximum aperture, compatible with 35 mm full-frame α™ (Alpha™) E-mount series and any camera with an E-mount.

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is a compact, lightweight telephoto zoom lens that can be used in a wide range of situations. Not only does the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II contain high imaging power, high-speed and high-performance AF that are unique to G lenses, this is the world's firsti zoom lens to offer half macro capability throughout the zoom range, with a maximum magnification of 0.5xii throughout. In addition, with a teleconverter (sold separatelyiii), super-telephoto shooting up to 400 mm and life-size 1:1 macro shooting throughout the entire zoom range is possibleiv.

"We are excited to introduce the versatile 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II to our already incredible lineup of lenses. For both photographers and videographers, the new lens provides the ultimate lens in a compact, lightweight form that is a qualified telephoto coupled with macro capability throughout the focal range and a maximum aperture of F4 for any shot demanding shallow depth of field and creamy bokeh," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

This launch marks Sony's 50th full-frame E-mount lensv. Since the first lens Sony has remained committed to supporting the creative activities of photographers and videographers by bringing together the latest technologies and expanding the E-mount lineup that covers both full-frame and APS-C size formats.

Compact, lightweight and compatible with a teleconverter

With a total length of 149 mm and a weight of approximately 1.7 lb (excluding the tripod mount), the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is a zoom lens that can be used for a wide range of purposes, including sports scenes, landscapes, wildlife, and even macro photography.

Shooting from 70 mm to 200 mm, the lens also enables the world's firsti half-macro shootingii, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout the zoom range. The advanced aspherical lenses contribute to uniformly excellent corner-to-corner resolution and contrast. In addition, ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass suppresses chromatic aberration.

It also supports a high-performance teleconvertervi (sold separatelyiii). With a super-telephoto of up to 400 mm (equivalent to 600 mm when using with an APS-C camera)iv, it can capture distant subjects in a larger size, along with beautiful bokeh. When the SEL20TC is attached, it is possible to take macro shots at up to 1:1 over the entire zoom range.

Fast autofocus and excellent video recording performance

Sony's unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motor increases the autofocus speed by up to 20% during still image shootingvii. Tracking performance for moving objects has improved approximately twice as much compared to the previous modelvii, so it continues to track the target subject with high accuracy. Focus tracking performance during zooming has also been greatly improvedviii. When paired with the flagship α1 body, it is possible to shoot high-speed bursts at up to 30 frames per second.

In addition, a new MODE3ix setting of SteadyShot has been added that optimizes the camera shake correction algorithm, emphasizing framing stability when shooting moving subjects. By combining it with a compatible camera body, the user can more effectively compensate for camera shake and shoot stable movies.

Intuitive operability and high reliability for most conditions

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II provides intuitive and secure operability that supports photographers and videographers. In addition to a focus range limiter and a full-time DMF switch that instantly switches from AF to MF (manual focus), the detachable tripod mount included in the box provides a sense of stability during super-telephoto and macro shooting.

In addition, the front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant design provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditionsx and expands the freedom of shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II will be available for pre-order starting July 13, 2023, for MSRP $1,699.99 USD and $2,299.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers.

A product video on the new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/5WXIeLFQ_o4

For detailed product information about FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/all-e-mount/p/sel70200g2

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i As of July 2023 product announcement. Sony's survey.

ii When using a 35mm Full-frame sensor camera. In the case of using an APS-C sensor camera, 0.75x equivalent magnification throughout the zoom range in the 35mm format.

iii 1.4x Teleconverter Lens "SEL14TC" and 2.0x Teleconverter Lens "SEL20TC"

iv With "SEL20TC"

v As of July 2023 product announcement.

vi Maximum aperture with the 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters is F5.6 and F8, respectively.

vii Compared to SEL70200G, Sony's test conditions

viii Compared to SEL70200G, when shooting stills, Sony's test conditions.

ix A software update may be required. See Sony's support page on the web for camera compatibility info.

x Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

