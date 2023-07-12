Revision Skincare® to Host Annual Business-Building Elite Retreat for Top Aesthetic Practices Across the U.S.

Leading Professional Skincare Brand Provides Exclusive Business-Building Immersion for Key Experts in Aesthetics

DALLAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leading medical-grade professional skincare brand, will be hosting the highly anticipated second annual Elite Retreat for its top 35 partners this summer on July 21 and 22 at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas, where the brand is headquartered. The invitation-only retreat will bring together a dynamic mix of the most highly-regarded industry experts in skincare, including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, Medical Spa physicians, and other healthcare professionals, as well as key leaders from other innovative brands.

(PRNewsfoto/Revision Skincare) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to present a cutting-edge lineup of seminars and panels that have been specially designed to elevate the modern aesthetics practices of today and equip leaders with an edge to stay competitive in the fast-moving aesthetic market," says Maria Carell, CEO, Revision Skincare. "Our inaugural meeting last year was a resounding success, and we are proud to build on that momentum and continue to lead our industry forward."

Revision Skincare partnered with national market research and consulting groups such as KLINE and used a proprietary survey methodology to generate the groundbreaking agenda and speakers' content, with a focus on growing businesses in a highly competitive environment. The success of the inaugural meeting has been so impactful that the 2023 Elite Retreat has gained the sponsorship of competitors such as Allergan Aesthetics an AbbVie Company.

This year, the insight-rich agenda explores inspirational entrepreneurship through six different sessions, including what promises to be a thought-provoking CEO panel about scaling growth through culture. Sought-after thought leaders from BENEV, Novaestiq, and Milani Cosmetics, as well as Revision Skincare's own Maria Carell, will lend their expertise. Grounded in this year's theme of Growth from Within, there will also be seminars on industry trends, leadership, building community, and how to advance the aesthetic industry overall. Specific topics include "Advancing Aesthetics: Functional Medicine to AI Subscriptions," "Social Media: Patient Perceptions vs. Preferences," and more, which will help leaders cultivate bottom-line sales growth.

"We are honored to present rich business content for our top accounts, ultimately bringing value to entrepreneurs in our field by putting competition aside for the sake of growing revenue," says Chris Murray, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Revision Skincare.

Gryphon Investors acquired Revision Goodier in the final quarter of 2021 and continues to invest and support the leading independent skincare brand. Gryphon Operating Partner, Mike Ferry, says: "Revision Skincare has a unique position as a high-growth independent company in a compelling market. Elite Retreat is an example of how the brand continues to differentiate and influence the market with this exceptional event."

To learn more about Revision Skincare and this year's Elite Retreat, tune in on Instagram (@RevisionSkincare) to follow along.

About Revision Skincare

Revision Skincare is an industry leader in developing clinically-validated, high-potency, transformative skincare products. Our unique formulation philosophy is an integrated approach that delivers maximum efficacy while maintaining long-term skin health. Based in Irving, Texas, Revision Skincare is sold in more than 16 countries.

Contact:

RevisionPR@MBooth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revision Skincare