Record-breaking 53 Emergency Departments Receive ENA Lantern Award

Established in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award recognizes excellence in emergency departments

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 class of ENA Lantern Award recipients is the largest since the award was established in 2011, with a total of 53 emergency departments around the world receiving the honor.

"Each and every emergency department on this list has worked extremely hard implementing innovations to better their emergency department for staff and patients alike," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "Hearing the excitement these EDs had when notified that they were a recipient was so heart-warming and reminded me of the commitment that ED nurses have to continuous improvement."

The ENA Lantern Award was created to recognize emergency departments demonstrating exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research performance. When applying, emergency departments share stories highlighting their commitment to care and the initiatives to improve nursing staff's well-being. Applications are reviewed and scored by the ENA Lantern Award Committee. The award lasts for a three-year cycle then emergency departments are eligible to apply again.

This year's recipients are spread throughout the United States, with an emergency department in the United Arab Emirates receiving the award for the second time. Nebraska is also boasting its first Lantern Award recipient with the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Emergency Department in Omaha.

The TriHealth Healthcare System in Ohio can now say that every hospital in its family currently holds the Lantern Award distinction with McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital becoming the latest to earn the honor. Other hospitals in the TriHealth Healthcare System include Bethesda Arrow Springs Emergency Department (2020), Good Samaritan Medical Center Western Ridge ED (2020), Bethesda Butler Hospital Emergency Department (2021), Bethesda North Hospital Emergency Department (2022), Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department (2022).

The 2023 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

Advocate Sherman Hospital Emergency Department – Elgin, Illinois

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Charlotte, North Carolina

Baptist Hospital of Miami Emergency Department – Miami, Florida

Bayshore Medical Center, Dr. Robert H. Harris Emergency Care Center – Holmdel, New Jersey

Bethesda Arrow Springs Emergency Department – Lebanon, Ohio

Cape Coral Hospital Emergency Department – Cape Coral, Florida

CentraState Medical Center Emergency Department – Freehold, New Jersey

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Emergency Department – Omaha, Nebraska

CHOC Children's Hospital - Julia and George Argyros Emergency Department – Orange, California

ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital Emergency Department – Wilmington, Delaware

CHRISTUS Children's Hospital Emergency Department – San Antonio, Texas

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Emergency Department – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital Emergency Department – Garfield Heights, Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Emergency Department – Weston, Florida

El Camino Health, Mountain View Emergency Department – Mountain View, California

Froedtert Hospital Emergency Department – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Glen Cove Hospital Emergency Department – Glen Cove, New York

Good Samaritan Hospital, Western Ridge Emergency Department – Cincinnati, Ohio

Gundersen Health System Emergency Services – La Crosse, Wisconsin

HCA Florida Capital Hospital Emergency Department – Main – Tallahassee, Florida

Intermountain Medical Center Emergency Department – Murray, Utah

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital Emergency Department – Cooperstown, New York

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Emergency Department – TriHealth – Oxford, Ohio

MetroHealth Medical Center Main Campus Emergency Department – Cleveland, Ohio

Morristown Medical Center, Sameth Emergency Department – Morristown, New Jersey

Nicklaus Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Miami, Florida

Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Barrow Emergency Department – Winder, Georgia

Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Gainesville Emergency Department – Gainesville, Georgia

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Emergency Department – Winfield, Illinois

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health Emergency Department – Brooklyn, New York

NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn Emergency Department – Brooklyn, New York

NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, Emergency Department – Mineola, New York

Old Bridge Medical Center Emergency Department – Old Bridge, New Jersey

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital Emergency Department – Longwood, Florida

Overlook Medical Center Emergency Services, Union Campus, Atlantic Health System – Union, New Jersey

Palomar Medical Center Escondido Emergency Department – Escondido, California

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Emergency Department – Conyers, Georgia

Raritan Bay Medical Center Emergency Department – Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Rose Medical Center Emergency Department – Denver, Colorado

Rush University Medical Center Emergency Department – Chicago, Illinois

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department – La Mesa, California

Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Department – San Diego, California

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Grant County Emergency Department – Williamstown, Kentucky

Stanford Health Care - The Marc and Laura Andreessen Emergency Department – Stanford, California

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento , Emergency Services – Sacramento, California

The Christ Hospital Medical Center Emergency Department-Liberty Township – Liberty Township, Ohio

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Emergency Department – Penn Medicine – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Mount Sinai Hospital Emergency Department – New York, New York

UCLA Santa Monica Nethercutt Emergency Medical Center – Santa Monica, California

UPMC Hamot Emergency Department – Erie Pennsylvania

Vail Health Hospital Emergency Department – Vail, Colorado

Washington Regional Medical Center Emergency Department – Fayetteville, AR

White Plains Hospital Emergency Department – White Plains, New York

The 2023 ENA Lantern Award recipients will receive a physical award to display in their emergency department as a visible symbol of their commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment. Each will be recognized in the Hall of Honor at Emergency Nursing 2023, ENA's annual conference, in San Diego. Additionally, each emergency department's award-worthy efforts will be spotlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

