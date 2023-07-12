ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Named Global RPO Leader by Everest Group for 13th Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions, a global leader in sourcing, managing and developing workforces as part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named a global leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for the 13th year in the Everest Group PEAK MatrixÒ Assessment. In addition to being recognized for the breadth and depth of its global offerings, Talent Solutions has also been named as a leader in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"Talent Solutions RPO has a longstanding history of driving an organization's business strategy through their talent," said Talent Solutions Global Brand Leader Stefano Scabbio. "Through our integrated solutions, enabled by technology and data-driven insights, we are able to uniquely drive competitive advantage for our clients."

This year Everest Group recognized Talent Solutions' robust talent advisory practices while offering a range of consultative services under three broad buckets: talent strategy, talent transformation, and talent sustainability. Additionally, it was recognized for providing detailed DE&I services to clients, including diverse talent sourcing and DE&I partnerships.

"Our market leadership over time is due to our agility and value delivered to companies in ever-changing market conditions. Now, more than ever, our clients rely on us to help them navigate economic uncertainty paired with the sustained talent shortage, asking for focused expertise in balance with flexibility," Marceline Beijer, Global Brand Leader of Talent Solutions RPO, said. "We are proud to consistently be recognized by Everest Group for our leadership in delivering critical value both globally and within the regions."

Everest Group also cited Talent Solutions' continued investments in its technology stack, including:

PowerSuite™ - A comprehensive digital platform that integrates various proprietary and partnership tools, offering features such as landing sites, workflow automation, hiring campaigns, candidate engagement, and interview scheduling within a unified technology ecosystem.

Rapid Recruit - A powerful tool offering functionality for seamless high-volume recruiting by leveraging automated job feeds, interview automation, and more.

IntelliReach - A self-service business intelligence and market insights portal with on-demand dashboards, modeling and predictions, and peer benchmarking capabilities to support data-driven Talent Acquisition.

"Talent Solutions continues to support its clients through its global delivery network, extensive geographic footprint, and wide range of services," said Arkadev Basak, Partner, Everest Group. "With its strong domain knowledge and strategic investments in technology and analytics, Talent Solutions continues to hold its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 – Global."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities measured across seven dimensions -- market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint.

