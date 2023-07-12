GATC Health Announces Forward Stock Split and $500 Million Valuation

Incredible growth and validating milestones highlight steep trajectory for AI-powered drug discovery & development company.

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a technology company advancing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced a forward (2-for-1) stock split and new valuation of $500 million, doubling the company's previous $250 million valuation. Supporting the move to increase both shares and estimated valuation are a number of significant achievements, highlighted by a 9-drug candidate pipeline created in less than 18 months.

The company is currently offering shares of common stock to accredited individuals and institutions at $5 per share of common stock at a valuation of $500 million. This Reg D, 506c offering follows a forward split of the company's common stock, bringing common shares outstanding to 89 million and fully diluted total to 135.67 million.

The announced stock split doubles the number of shares of common stock, including the common stock underlying all warrants and options. For example, investors who participated in the previous Reg D, 506c round purchased $5 units comprised of one share of common stock, one $5 A Warrant and one $10 B Warrant. Today, that unit includes two shares of common stock, two $2.50 A Warrants and two $5 B Warrants. Effectively, each shareholder now owns twice the number of shares due to the split, and the new valuation doubles the value of each shareholder's equity.

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

