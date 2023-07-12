Florida Southern College Lauded for Engaged Learning, Collaborative Culture in Newest Fiske Guide

LAKELAND, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College students benefit from "a solid liberal arts foundation" and support from an inclusive community "dedicated to developing well-rounded graduates," explains the newly released Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024

Now in its 40th year, the Fiske Guide is one of the most trusted college search aids, highlighting less than 350 of the best colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland and includes student feedback on everything from academic programs to dining options and social life. Providing an overview of "the best and most interesting four-year colleges," this is the 15th consecutive year the College has been included.

Founded in 1883, FSC has been steadfast in providing students with a distinctive combination of skill-building core courses and professional learning, the Fiske Guide notes. Students can choose from diverse academic offerings, including outstanding pre-professional programs that "boast exceptional placement rates into medical, dental, and pharmacy schools nationwide," extensive internship opportunities, and an enriching study abroad program.

As the guide further explains: The College's dedication to engaged learning is exemplified in its classroom environment, where learning happens through collaborative activities such as debate, small-group discussions, case studies, and research. With the core curriculum revolving around eight key learning outcomes, students develop the skills they need to be successful in the workplace, including critical and creative thinking abilities, effective communication skills, and a sense of personal and social responsibility.

Fiske also lauds Florida Southern College for its emphasis on career development. All FSC students are encouraged to participate in an internship. More than 1,000 students take advantage of this opportunity annually, gaining invaluable experience with renowned organizations such as Charles Schwab, the Kennedy Center, ESPN, and NASA. Moreover, the College's Junior Journey program provides students with short-term travel-study experiences, often at no additional cost.

Along with opportunities to gain real-world experience, the College's picturesque campus, centrally located between Tampa and Orlando, offers an ideal environment for students to thrive academically and personally. The guide calls out the "inclusive" nature of the community, which not only fosters a collaborative atmosphere but also provides a vibrant social scene noting the plethora of student clubs and activities, including cookouts, concerts, sporting events, and monthly trips that allow students to explore Florida's many recreational amenities. One student shared, "[People here] are very down-to-earth and easy to get along with."

Florida Southern College takes immense pride in its continued recognition by the Fiske Guide. The College remains dedicated to providing an exceptional educational experience, shaping the leaders of tomorrow. In the words of an FSC senior, "Florida Southern College is a great community where students can grow academically, socially, and emotionally."

For more about the Fiske Guide, visit fiskeguide.com.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide. It is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024. The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

