Arkose Labs Achieves WCAG Compliance for Digital Accessibility

Putting Accessibility First: Arkose Labs Empowers Users with Inclusive Digital Experiences

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, announced today that it has achieved WCAG compliance for its enforcement challenges via conformance with the WCAG 2.1 Level AA standard.

"Our sound-based challenges provide superior protection against attacks using speech-to-text tools." Ashish Jain , CTO

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) is an internationally recognized set of guidelines developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to ensure websites and digital content are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Arkose Labs achieved WCAG certification by partnering with me2 accessibility, a highly experienced industry leader in web accessibility evaluations. With ten years of experience and more than 300 WCAG 2.1 accessibility audits, evaluations, and assessments, me2 conducted comprehensive evaluations using various methods to ensure Arkose Labs' compliance with every success criterion in the WCAG guidelines. Arkose Labs is the only bot detection and mitigation vendor with enforcement challenges that are both WCAG compliant and certified.

"Accessibility is not an afterthought for us; it's an integral part of our development and testing process," said Ashish Jain , Chief Technology Officer at Arkose Labs. "By prioritizing accessibility from the start, we ensure inclusive digital experiences for all users. We believe that everyone deserves equal access to our customers' products and services, and we are committed to removing any barriers."

Arkose Labs ensures that the widest possible range of consumers, regardless of their abilities or disabilities, can use its enforcement challenges, like Arkose MatchKey . This commitment extends to addressing the four broad categories of disabilities:

Visual: Visual challenges are designed to accommodate most minor visual impairments. For users with more severe visual impairments or complete blindness, audio challenge provides an alternative solution.



Motor: Visual and audio challenges fully support keyboard compatibility, allowing seamless operation with a wide range of alternative input devices.



Auditory: Visual challenges accommodate any level of auditory impairment, so users can successfully engage with and solve the visual challenge.



Cognitive: Challenges use clear and simple language and offer user retries, to enhance user accessibility and ensure a positive experience.

"Our commitment to accessibility goes hand in hand with security, privacy, and usability," said Jain. "Unlike other speech-based alternatives, our innovative sound-based challenges provide superior protection against attacks using speech-to-text tools. Our audio challenge supports the same 109 languages as our visual challenges, surpassing our competitors' limited options which tend to max out around 13 languages. Importantly, our accessibility solution is seamlessly integrated within the challenge, eliminating the need for consumers to navigate away or disclose personal information. Arkose Labs prioritizes accessibility without compromising security, privacy, or consumer experience."

For more information about Arkose Labs' degree of conformance with both WCAG as well as section 508, Arkose Labs has prepared an Accessibility Conformance Report.

About Arkose Labs

The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from online spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as a 2023 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with the highest score in customer satisfaction and largest market presence four quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world's first $1M warranties for credential stuffing and SMS toll fraud. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our ML-powered, WCAG-compliant platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in London, Costa Rica, and Brisbane, Australia, Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse.

