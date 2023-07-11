THOMAS ASHBOURNE CRAFT COCKTAILS NOW AVAILABLE AT KROGER STORES NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits , a wildly dignified, female-led and owned craft cocktail company, announced its retail expansion into around 800 locations of Kroger Family Companies across the country. To begin, two of the five ready-to-sip libations will be available in 375 mL bottles, including The Perfect Cosmo by SJP, created by founding partner and actress Sarah Jessica Parker as well as The Classic Old Fashioned. Made with fresh, all-natural ingredients, the ready-to-sip craft cocktails continue to stand out from others in the category.

"We are delighted to share the news of our expansion into Kroger stores nationwide. Kroger has long been recognized by its shoppers for delivering unparalleled quality and convenience, two qualities that perfectly align with our values at Thomas Ashbourne. By introducing our bar-quality cocktails in Kroger nationally, we continue to deliver on our mission of making top-notch craft cocktails easily accessible to all," explained CEO Cara Kamenev. "We are thrilled to bring our beloved libations to a store that embodies familiarity and trust."

"I was born in Ohio, as were my parents, and I have many fond childhood memories of growing up there," Sarah Jessica Parker shares. "Our shopping was always done at our local Kroger. I recall well our visits there with my mother, father or grandmother. Sitting in the shopping cart and hoping one of my grownups would buy some cookies! To have my Perfect Cosmo showcased there is enormously meaningful, and it's a delight to know that it can now be experienced and enjoyed by all."

Ten Kroger banners across fifteen states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming will carry the products. Banner stores that will carry the product consist of Kroger, Fry's, Ralphs, King Soopers, Mariano's, Jay C, Dillon's, Smith's, Fred Meyers, and QFC.

The Perfect Cosmo by SJP is made with vodka and triple sec. It has aromas of freshly squeezed lime, sweet cranberries and hints of strawberries. The Classic Old Fashioned features premium bourbon whiskey with hints of sweet maplewood, caramel and notes of bright orange bitters. Thomas Ashbourne has an average SRP of $12.99 per 375ml bottle and $19.99 for a 200ml four pack cans. The cocktails are kosher, certified gluten free and have a spirit base that ranges from 12-25% ABV.

About Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Launched in summer 2022, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits delivers a line of five premium, all-natural and high-quality craft canned and bottled cocktails. In addition to the brand's house cocktails, Thomas Ashbourne is known for partnering with passionate and creative bold-faced names, who are deeply invested in their craft including Sarah Jessica Parker's The Perfect Cosmo; Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson's The Margalicious Margarita; The Hardscatto from Playboi Carti; Neil Patrick Harris's The After Hours Espresso Martini and The Classic Old Fashioned house cocktail. Led by CEO and Founder Cara Kamenev, Thomas Ashbourne continues to disrupt the RTD category by prioritizing high-quality, high-proof spirits and fresh ingredients. With a commitment to sustainability and philanthropy, Thomas Ashbourne supports Keep America Beautiful®, the nation's leading community improvement organization. Thomas Ashbourne ready-to-sip craft cocktails are sold direct-to-consumer as well as at brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. To learn more about Thomas Ashbourne and to discover where drinks are sold, please visit www.thomasashbourne.com .

