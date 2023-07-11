TE Connectivity ranks No. 8 among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its global culture designed to empower teams to advance important technological trends, TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has earned a top-ten ranking among the 2023 Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates company cultures that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. TE placed eighth on the list, which ranks 100 winners from around the world working in a wide variety of industries.

"The innovation that we do alongside our customers is helping to impact our world in important ways," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our products are enabling electrification and renewable energy to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. We're also supporting faster, more stable connections to advance autonomous technology and artificial intelligence. To achieve these goals, it is vital that we create a work environment that supports our 8,000 engineers to ensure we continue to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

One of the keys to TE's innovative success is the ability of its global engineering teams to collaborate with each other and with customers to respond to changing market demands. In this work environment, TE's innovators regularly show their ability to predict upcoming industry needs. For example, while some experts questioned the potential of electrifying commercial transportation, TE invested in the development of PowerTube, one of the first connection systems tailored to industry requirements and able to reliably and efficiently deliver high-voltage power from the battery to the rest of the vehicle. The newly launched product is already being integrated into the designs of major manufacturers and is expected to help advance the electrification of commercial vehicles.

To learn more about the innovation culture at TE and to explore open job opportunities, visit te.com/innovators. Visit Fast Company to see the full list of recipients.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

