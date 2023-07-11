St. Thomas University Appoints Three New Deans: Dr. David Edwards, Dr. Jeffery Plunkett, and Dr. Colin Roche

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) has announced today the appointment of three new Deans: Dr. David Edwards will lead the STU Gus Machado College of Business, Dr. Jeffery Plunkett will lead the STU College of Health Sciences and Technology, and Dr. Colin Roche will lead STU Biscayne College. The appointments come after a nationwide search and extensive candidate interviews. Dr. Edwards, Dr. Plunkett, and Dr. Roche were previously installed as Interim Deans in their respective colleges, and distinguished themselves through exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence. Their student-focused approach will continue to expand the growth of St. Thomas University as it heads into its fifth year of record undergraduate enrolment.

Prior to STU, Dr. David Edwards served as Chair of the Johnson & Wales University College of Hospitality Management. Dr. Edwards has over twenty-five years of experience in the Hospitality, Tourism, Sports, and Media industries. In addition, Dr. Edwards has proven expertise in curriculum design, experiential learning, and community engagement. He became Interim Dean at the Gus Machado College of Business in 2022, immediately applying his exceptional team building skills to mentor and develop faculty. His relationships with industry leaders will be key in continuing STU's Experience Matters! initiative, which requires all STU graduates to complete internships, apprenticeships, study-abroad programs, and other real-world opportunities before graduation. Dr. Edwards sits on the advisory board for Sandals Corporate University, and the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute. He is also a Board of Directors member for the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. In 2018, Dr. Edwards was chosen as one of the Top Black South Florida Educators by Legacy Magazine.

Dr. Jeffery Plunkett began teaching at STU in 2002, and became College Chair in 2020 and Interim Dean in 2022. Dr. Plunkett has overseen a doubling of student enrollment in the College of Health Sciences and Technology over the last two years, due in no small part to the introduction of innovative programs, an increase in federal research grants, and expanded partnerships with other universities. Dr. Plunkett is currently the Principal Investigator for the Department of Education's prestigious Minority Science and Engineering Improvement Program (MSEIP) grant, which has enabled STU to develop partnerships with local schools in Miami Dade County and supplied funding for minority students to pursue engineering-based research opportunities and workforce pathways. Dr. Plunkett is a long-time central nervous system trauma researcher, with an interest in spinal cord injury regeneration models.

Dr. Colin Roche also joins STU from Johnson & Wales University, where he led the College of Culinary Arts as Department Chair. A renown national speaker on pedagogy, Dr. Roche is an expert in curriculum, course design, and quantifiable outcomes. Dr. Roche is frequently invited to present and lead seminars for the International Society for the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning and the Professional and Organizational Development Network in Higher Education. In 2022, Dr. Roche assumed the position of Interim Dean at Biscayne College. In the last year, Dr. Roche has recruited new faculty, built and developed academic programs, and worked to partner with local and regional entities with the goal of continued growth for the college. Dr. Roche is a champion of the liberal arts taught at Biscayne College and considers them integral to the preparation of the next generation of ethical leaders and change-makers.

STU President David A. Armstrong, J.D., shared his thoughts on the installation of the new Deans, "The appointment of Dr. Roche, Dr. Plunkett, and Dr. Edwards is another step towards our vision of making St. Thomas University the great Catholic university of the south. All three men are not only academic-minded, but they also bring with them years of industry experience which will translate to STU graduating leaders, ready to enter and enhance the workforce. Their service as Interim Deans has familiarized them with our goals, our aspirations, and our future plans. I am confident in their ability to advance the University's Mission and scale our impact."

"Dr. Edwards, Dr. Plunkett, and Dr. Roche's installation as Deans immediately strengthens our academic reputation, and their dynamic leadership will help us continue to build world-class programs," commented Dr. Michelle Johnson-Garcia, St. Thomas University Provost. "Together, we will foster a thriving intellectual community, solidifying the vision for STU based on our mission and Catholic identity."

