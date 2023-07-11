Prometric® Partners with Isograd to Expand Tosa Certifications

Partnership will increase accessibility to Tosa certifications through Prometric's vast testing network

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prometric® announced a new partnership with Isograd to expand their Tosa certifications in Prometric testing centers. The partnership will provide increased accessibility for individuals, companies, academic institutions, and training organizations to Tosa's internationally recognized digital skills assessment and certification.

Tosa certifications are now available at all Prometric testing centers.

"Our partnership with Prometric will help many more individuals validate their skills and grow in their career with Tosa certifications," said Mathieu Lillo, CEO of North America for Isograd. "Digital skills are critical in today's marketplace, and together with Prometric, we look forward to expanding access to our standard for digital skills assessment and certification. Prometric provides high-quality proctoring services that perfectly align with our exam requirements. Their test center network is a great addition to the existing 2,000 testing locations offered by our partners. Students, employees, and job seekers from all over the world will now be able to register directly on our website with the option to take their exam in one of Prometric's centers or remotely with our online proctoring solution."

Tosa certifications are available across desktop and graphics design applications, digital literacy, cybersecurity, coding, and web development skills including Google, Microsoft and Adobe products, as well as Python. The certifications increase employability by identifying and validating digital skillsets.

"We are excited to partner with Isograd to expand Tosa certifications through our global network of test centers across more than 180 countries," said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric. "As job growth continues, it is important for new and experienced workers to differentiate their skills. This partnership will greatly expand access to Tosa certifications, making it easier for those looking to expand and certify their expertise."

About Prometric

Prometric is a global leader in test development, test delivery, and assessment services and enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing network in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.prometric.com.

About Isograd

Isograd is the developer of Tosa certifications, an industry-recognized digital skills certification brand with international accreditation, which enables candidates to measure and attest to their digital skills by eliminating the pass or fail outcome of a traditional test or certification. Tosa certification exams deliver a score out of 1,000 points that learners can put on their resume or share with their professional network.

Tosa is used by 8,000+ schools, training organizations, and companies in 58 countries around the world. For more than 12 years, Tosa's certifications have been offered to students, trainees, and employees as a professionally recognized method to validate their digital skills for desktop and graphic design applications, digital literacy, cyber security, and coding languages. Visit www.tosa.org to learn more.

