MassPay to enhance its global payout services and payout orchestration offerings with the power of Visa.

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, the premiere provider of global payout orchestration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Visa through its Fast Track Program.

MassPayGlobal Payout Orchestration - Simplified (PRNewswire)

MassPay Joins the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program to enhance its Global Payout Orchestration Platform.

Through the Visa Fast Track Program, MassPay will strengthen its global payout service offerings, expand its capabilities, and gain access to Visa's curated partner ecosystem. The partnership also includes accelerated onboarding to Visa's global network and reduced implementation lift with help from Visa and Visa selected enablement partners.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Visa. The Fast Track Program is a significant step in accelerating the services MassPay can bring to market, starting in the United States and expanding globally soon thereafter," said Pouya Moghavem, Head of Business Development at MassPay. "Our collaboration with Visa is a significant milestone in MassPay's growth, and we are excited about the potential this partnership holds for MassPay and our customers."

"Pouya and the MassPay team have consistently proven their commitment to innovation, partnership and customer service," said Marie-Elise Droga, SVP and Head of Global Fintech Partnerships at Visa. "We look forward to working with MassPay as they leverage our resources and expertise to evolve their global payout orchestration platform. This partnership is just the beginning, and we're excited to see what we can achieve together."

For more information about MassPay and the company's global payout orchestration capabilities, please visit https://www.masspay.io .

For more information on the Visa Fast Track Program, please visit https://partner.visa.com/site/programs/fintech-program.html

About MassPay

MassPay's global payout orchestration platform enables our customers to facilitate payouts to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) in over 175 countries and over 70 currencies worldwide. Frictionless cross-border payout orchestration is delivered via one simple API, an industry-leading Know Your Business (KYB) process, and the confidence of a premiere global financial partner network. Learn more at MassPay.io .

Visa® is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A. Incorporated. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

