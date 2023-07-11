GMH Communities Appoints Nick Lee as Chief Acquisitions Officer

The Philadelphia-based real estate company announced this strategic hire along with the internal promotion of another key executive

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMH Communities (GMH), a vertically integrated real estate company, announced today the appointment of Nick Lee as its new Chief Acquisitions Officer. Joining the corporate headquarters in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Lee will oversee the strategic acquisitions of residential properties in the United States, including those within the student housing and life sciences sectors.

Courtesy of GMH Communities. (PRNewswire)

"GMH Communities is thrilled to continue advancing our growth with the addition of Nick Lee, an experienced investment professional with a proven track record and keen eye for identifying attractive opportunities," said Gary Holloway Jr., Chief Executive Officer and President, GMH Communities. "The addition of Nick comes at a pivotal time in GMH's lifecycle as we expand further into the life sciences sector, working to evolve the future of housing for these students and professionals."

Lee comes to GMH Communities with 10 years' experience in the real estate sector of acquisitions. Prior to his new role, Lee spent six years at Blue Vista Capital Management where he was promoted three times, most recently serving as Senior Vice President. He also spent time with Deloitte and Inland Private Capital Corporation.

Nick earned an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, a Master of Accounting from the University of Michigan, and a bachelor's from Michigan State University.

"I am honored to join GMH Communities at such an exciting time. GMH is uniquely positioned in the industry to drive innovative thinking around the future of housing and truly meet the needs of students and those working and studying in the life sciences sector," said Nick Lee, Chief Acquisitions Officer, GMH Communities.

In addition to Lee, GMH is pleased to announce that Rand Ginsburg was internally promoted on January 1st, 2023 to Chief Operating Officer. Ginsburg has been with the company for over 22 years and plays an integral part in growing the organization. In his new role, Ginsburg will focus on refining operations across GMH's commercial real estate verticals to expand ancillary revenues.

"We are excited for Rand to take the helm as Chief Operating Officer. For more than two decades, Rand has elevated GMH's portfolio nationally, across all verticals," Holloway, Jr. added. "Both Nick's and Rand's leadership will keep GMH ahead of the curve and, ultimately, will ensure success for our partners, clients, and communities."

For more information, please visit www.gmhcommunities.com.

About GMH Communities

Headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, GMH Communities is a dynamic, privately held real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of exceptional living communities throughout the United States. Since 1985, GMH has participated in over 300 transactions representing more than $8 billion of gross asset value across all major property types. For more information, visit www.gmhcommunities.com

