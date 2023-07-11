Balance Point Announces its Investment in Supreme Optimization

WESTPORT, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in Supreme Optimization ("Supreme" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners ("Trinity Hunt"), a growth-oriented private equity firm based in Dallas, TX. Continuing its position as a provider of flexible capital to the lower middle market, Balance Point arranged a comprehensive financing solution to support Trinity Hunt's acquisition of Supreme while providing significant available capital for future acquisition activity.

Founded in 2015, Supreme is a full-service digital marketing provider focused solely on delivering ROI-driven solutions to clients operating within the life sciences sector. The Company combines top digital marketing strategies with deep scientific expertise to deliver exceptional results for clients. Supreme has built a strong team of digital marketing strategists, including more than 25 Ph.D.s, dedicated to helping clients accelerate growth through digital transformation.

"We are delighted to support Supreme's next phase of growth and are excited to partner with Trinity Hunt for the first time on this transaction," said Balance Point Partner Justin Kaplan. "Supreme has quickly become a leader in the life sciences digital marketing space and we believe there are significant opportunities to continue its rapid growth trajectory through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions" added Grant Groher, Senior Vice President at Balance Point.

Sheldon Zhai, Supreme's Founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have completed this transaction and are fortunate to have found Trinity Hunt and Balance Point as growth partners as we look to create a full-service digital marketing agency focused on serving the greater life sciences and healthcare industries. The Supreme team remains committed to its foundation of driving strong growth outcomes for existing and new clients as the Company continues to scale."

"Trinity Hunt is pleased to have worked alongside Balance Point to close this acquisition and we're looking forward to the partnership as we launch the Supreme platform," said Mike Steindorf, Partner at Trinity Hunt. "Balance Point's flexibility, scale and deep understanding of the digital marketing space were key to closing the transaction while providing runway for our expansion goals."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with their partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

