KONKA makes a splash at Latin America's largest home appliance and electronics fair

SAO PAULO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("KONKA" 000016. SZ), a leading home appliance and electronics brand, is making its debut at the 15th Eletrolar Show, the largest trade fair in Latin America for home appliances, electronics, mobile devices, technology, and household goods industries. The annual event, which takes place this year from July 10th to 13th, 2023 at the Transamerica Expo Center in Sao Paulo after a two-year hiatus, provides a vital platform for connecting retailers and industry professionals.

KONKA's booth at the exhibition is set to be a standout, showcasing its latest innovative technology and a diverse range of intelligent products. The focus is on highlighting the brand's premium OLED and MiniLED TVs, these KONKA TVs support Google, Android, and webOS systems, providing consumers with a wide range of options to choose from.

KONKA is also showing its MOVEVISION smart monitor, a smart touch display that offers the flexibility to be easily moved and adjusted in terms of height and viewing angle. In addition to this, the monitor has a built-in battery that can be moved around anywhere, and easily taken outside, perfect for watching sporting events in the garden in the summer.

KONKA is also exhibiting its range of white goods, including a variety of refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, and coffee machines. The exhibition showcases KONKA's abundant offerings in the home appliance sector and conveyed the richness of its product portfolio to consumers.

The KONKA booth is set to garner significant attention from consumers, with many showing a keen interest in the brand. Since entering the Brazilian market in 2022, KONKA has established a presence on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Magalu, Americanas, Submarino, as well as offline retail stores. KONKA's electronic products have gained recognition from Brazilian consumers, and the brand aims to provide Latin American consumers with a wider range of exquisite products to enhance their daily lives.

KONKA's participation in the Eletrolar Show marks an important milestone in the brand's expansion plans in Brazil and Latin America. With its innovative technology and top-quality products, KONKA is poised to make waves in the home appliance and electronics industry in the region.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's business scope covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, etc. Established in 1980, KONKA is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise that has been listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.0 billion, KONKA has more than 40 subsidiaries, 200 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets, and over 15,000 employees across the globe.

